Health

Unseen Perils: Health Risks from Algal Blooms in Florida’s Indian River Lagoon Uncovered

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
A comprehensive three-year study spearheaded by researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute has uncovered a disconcerting reality about the Indian River Lagoon (IRL) in Florida. The investigation, which focused on the health implications of harmful algal blooms in the estuary, unearthed consistent cytotoxicity patterns in human cell lines, primarily during bloom seasons.

Unmasking the Invisible Threat

Over the past few years, the IRL has witnessed an increase in phytoplankton bloom events due to escalating seasonal temperatures and environmental changes. These blooms, while seemingly harmless, can produce toxic organic molecules. One such toxin is microcystins, generated by the cyanobacterium Microcystis aeruginosa. Alarmingly, traces of this toxin were found in nasal swabs taken from local residents.

The Investigative Process

The research team collected water samples from 20 distinct IRL sites over different seasons spanning three years. These samples were subsequently concentrated and tested against human cell lines related to the liver, kidney, and brain. In addition, red blood cells and protein phosphatase enzyme activity were examined to assess cytotoxicity and pinpoint toxins. Any samples demonstrating over 50 percent cytotoxicity were subjected to further examination using liquid chromatography-high resolution mass spectrometry.

Blooms and Beyond

The results revealed consistent cytotoxicity patterns from control toxins during bloom periods, indicating the presence of either known toxins or a cocktail thereof. Notably, non-bloom samples also exhibited cytotoxicity, suggesting the existence of potentially harmful emergent toxins. Geographical differences were also noted, with northern lagoon sites exhibiting less toxicity than their southern counterparts. Some sites indicated significant cytotoxicity even outside of bloom periods.

The study concluded that microcystins, while posing a health risk predominantly during blooms, can be ingested or inhaled. Protective measures such as water filtering and the mucus membrane can offer some degree of protection to humans. However, the findings, published in the journal Toxins, underscore the urgency to monitor emergent toxins to better safeguard human health.

Health Science & Technology United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

