Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman’s Journey Living with a Brain Tumour

Imagine waking up one day, looking in the mirror, and noticing that your familiar features have dramatically changed. This was the reality for Tracy Hampton, a 47-year-old mother from Evesham, Worcestershire. Her nose had doubled in size, her feet had grown significantly, but it was more than just a strange physical transformation. Tracy was unknowingly living with a life-threatening brain tumour for 15 to 20 years.

Unraveling the Mystery

Initially attributing these changes to ageing, Tracy decided to seek medical advice when her condition started affecting her daily life. An MRI scan revealed a shocking truth – a tumour on her pituitary gland, a small pea-sized organ that regulates vital bodily functions. Diagnosed in 2016, the tumour measured 2.8cm, large enough to threaten her life.

In retrospect, Tracy realized she had been experiencing symptoms such as headaches and fatigue since her late teens. Furthermore, she had been diagnosed with a range of medical issues including irritable bowel syndrome, carpal tunnel syndrome, a vitamin B12 deficiency, and rheumatoid arthritis, all likely linked to her undiagnosed brain tumour.

Tracy’s Battle Begins

In March 2017, Tracy underwent a gruelling five-hour operation. However, due to the tumour’s dangerous proximity to an artery, surgeons could only remove half of it. This was followed by radiotherapy in January 2018 to halt further growth. The aftermath left Tracy with adrenal insufficiency, a critical condition caused by damage to her pituitary gland. She now requires 32 different medications and daily hormone injections.

Life Post-Treatment

Despite the challenges, Tracy’s physical features have partially reverted. Her nose has shrunk, and her feet size has decreased, restoring some normalcy to her life. However, some changes are irreversible, a constant reminder of her battle with the invisible enemy within.

Tracy’s story underscores the importance of being vigilant about one’s health and seeking medical advice when something seems amiss. Her journey also illuminates the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, offering hope and inspiration to others dealing with similar health crises.