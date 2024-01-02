en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman’s Journey Living with a Brain Tumour

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
Unseen Enemy Within: One Woman’s Journey Living with a Brain Tumour

Imagine waking up one day, looking in the mirror, and noticing that your familiar features have dramatically changed. This was the reality for Tracy Hampton, a 47-year-old mother from Evesham, Worcestershire. Her nose had doubled in size, her feet had grown significantly, but it was more than just a strange physical transformation. Tracy was unknowingly living with a life-threatening brain tumour for 15 to 20 years.

Unraveling the Mystery

Initially attributing these changes to ageing, Tracy decided to seek medical advice when her condition started affecting her daily life. An MRI scan revealed a shocking truth – a tumour on her pituitary gland, a small pea-sized organ that regulates vital bodily functions. Diagnosed in 2016, the tumour measured 2.8cm, large enough to threaten her life.

In retrospect, Tracy realized she had been experiencing symptoms such as headaches and fatigue since her late teens. Furthermore, she had been diagnosed with a range of medical issues including irritable bowel syndrome, carpal tunnel syndrome, a vitamin B12 deficiency, and rheumatoid arthritis, all likely linked to her undiagnosed brain tumour.

Tracy’s Battle Begins

In March 2017, Tracy underwent a gruelling five-hour operation. However, due to the tumour’s dangerous proximity to an artery, surgeons could only remove half of it. This was followed by radiotherapy in January 2018 to halt further growth. The aftermath left Tracy with adrenal insufficiency, a critical condition caused by damage to her pituitary gland. She now requires 32 different medications and daily hormone injections.

Life Post-Treatment

Despite the challenges, Tracy’s physical features have partially reverted. Her nose has shrunk, and her feet size has decreased, restoring some normalcy to her life. However, some changes are irreversible, a constant reminder of her battle with the invisible enemy within.

Tracy’s story underscores the importance of being vigilant about one’s health and seeking medical advice when something seems amiss. Her journey also illuminates the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity, offering hope and inspiration to others dealing with similar health crises.

0
Health United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage

By Rafia Tasleem

South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis

By Israel Ojoko

Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care

By BNN Correspondents

Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4's 'Naked Attraction'

By Nimrah Khatoon

AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases ...
@Health · 1 min
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases ...
heart comment 0
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for ‘Obese’ Officers

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications

By BNN Correspondents

Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
Tragic New Year’s Eve: Teen Suicide Underscores Global Adolescent Mental Health Crisis

By Safak Costu

Tragic New Year's Eve: Teen Suicide Underscores Global Adolescent Mental Health Crisis
Cureus Journal: Corticosteroid Therapy Reduces CRP Levels in COVID-19 Patients

By Rafia Tasleem

Cureus Journal: Corticosteroid Therapy Reduces CRP Levels in COVID-19 Patients
Latest Headlines
World News
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
17 seconds
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
43 seconds
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season
49 seconds
Eli Drinkwitz's Contract Extended Through 2028 After Missouri Tigers' Remarkable Season
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care
58 seconds
Mark Lawler Sheds Light on the Future of Precision Medicine and Genomic Profiling in Cancer Care
Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4's 'Naked Attraction'
1 min
Christian Contestant Sings Hymns on Channel 4's 'Naked Attraction'
Florida Voters Support Labor Unions: A Shift in Attitude Uncovered by FAU Poll
1 min
Florida Voters Support Labor Unions: A Shift in Attitude Uncovered by FAU Poll
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
1 min
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
Himachal Pradesh Government Officially Recognises Hattee Community as Scheduled Tribe
1 min
Himachal Pradesh Government Officially Recognises Hattee Community as Scheduled Tribe
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs Clarks Summit Defenders: A Clash to Watch
1 min
Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks vs Clarks Summit Defenders: A Clash to Watch
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
32 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app