en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Environmental Science

Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water

A watershed study has revealed an alarming presence of tiny plastic particles, or nanoplastics, in bottled water, potentially raising the stakes of health risks associated with plastic pollution. The peer-reviewed study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, is the first to scrutinize bottled water for nanoplastics, minuscule plastic particles measuring under 1 micrometer in length. By leveraging a novel microscopy technique and a data-driven algorithm, researchers analyzed bottled water from three popular U.S. brands, unearthing between 110,000 and 370,000 plastic particles per liter, with a staggering 90% constituting nanoplastics.

Unmasking the Invisible Threat

These nanoplastics are small enough to breach human cells and infiltrate the bloodstream, potentially impacting human organs. The groundbreaking discovery implies that plastic pollution’s health risks, particularly in bottled water, might have been drastically underestimated. Previous research merely accounted for larger microplastics, pieces measuring between 1 and 5,000 micrometers. The researchers’ innovative approach casts a spotlight on seven common plastic types, including polyethylene terephthalate (PET), the primary ingredient in water bottles, and polyamide, used in water purification filters.

Decoding the Nanoplastic Puzzle

However, the researchers also uncovered a multitude of unidentified nanoparticles in the water, adding another layer of complexity to the already intricate issue of plastic pollution. This study not only illuminates a hitherto unexplored dimension of plastic toxicity but also equips us with a promising tool to better understand and address nanoplastic pollution.

The Impending Health Crisis

The implications of this revelation are far-reaching. With an average of 240,000 plastic particles found per liter of bottled water, the potential health threats are immense. Nanoplastics, given their size, can easily penetrate human cells, reach the bloodstream, and potentially affect human organs. This discovery marks a significant step forward in understanding the full extent of plastic pollution and its impact on human health.

In conclusion, the study’s findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive research into the potential health impacts of nano- and microplastic particles in bottled water. Moreover, it emphasizes the necessity for innovative solutions to tackle the ever-growing problem of plastic pollution, especially in our drinking water.

0
Environmental Science Health United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Environmental Science

See more
36 mins ago
Panattoni Kickstarts Maxcess's Main European Production Plant in Poland
Panattoni, a leading developer in the real estate sector, has begun the construction of a major European production plant in Łubowo, located near Gniezno, Poland, for Maxcess, a pioneer in industrial product manufacturing. In a significant move that underscores Poland’s instrumental role in Europe’s re-industrialization, the project has bagged approximately 10 million in bank financing
Panattoni Kickstarts Maxcess's Main European Production Plant in Poland
London's Traffic Dilemma: World's Slowest City for Drivers Amid Environmental Policies
5 hours ago
London's Traffic Dilemma: World's Slowest City for Drivers Amid Environmental Policies
Potato Diffusion and Malaria: An Unforeseen Impact on Socio-Economic Growth
5 hours ago
Potato Diffusion and Malaria: An Unforeseen Impact on Socio-Economic Growth
Teagasc and FBD Launch 'Oscars' of Environmental Farming to Promote Sustainability
2 hours ago
Teagasc and FBD Launch 'Oscars' of Environmental Farming to Promote Sustainability
Cornwall Considers Daily Tourist Tax to Mitigate Tourism Impact
2 hours ago
Cornwall Considers Daily Tourist Tax to Mitigate Tourism Impact
MMU of Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Muslim Unity, Calls for Rain Prayer Amid Harsh Weather
5 hours ago
MMU of Jammu and Kashmir Advocates Muslim Unity, Calls for Rain Prayer Amid Harsh Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
36 seconds
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
45 seconds
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
52 seconds
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
1 min
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
2 mins
NDDC Urges Traditional Rulers to Combat Oil Theft in Niger Delta
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
2 mins
Speculation Surrounds Atlanta Falcons as Search for New Head Coach Begins
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
2 mins
Washington Commanders' Strategic Overhaul: A New Era Under Josh Harris
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
2 mins
Washington Commanders Brace for Offseason Overhaul Under New Leadership
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
3 mins
Governor Yahaya Bello Takes Swift Action Following Harassment Incident
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app