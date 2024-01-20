Unseasonal Cold in Mumbai Heightens Health Risks for Children

Mumbai, the bustling metropolis renowned for its tropical climate, has recently witnessed a significant dip in temperatures. This unexpected climatic shift has led to an alarming rise in respiratory infections and stomach flu among children. Approximately 60% of children in the city have fallen prey to illnesses such as cold, cough, fever, and symptoms of stomach flu, including nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

Advertisment

A Sudden Surge in Pediatric Illnesses

Doctors across the city have reported a spike in the number of children presenting with respiratory and stomach ailments. Pediatricians attribute this sudden increase to the abrupt temperature changes which have a profound impact on children's immunity. Unlike adults, children have a higher surface area to body mass ratio, making them more susceptible to heat loss and, consequently, viral infections.

Why are Children More Vulnerable?

Advertisment

Dr. Asmita Mahajan, a renowned pediatrician from SL Raheja Hospital, sheds light on why children are more vulnerable in cold weather. She explains that the cold weather creates an environment conducive for viruses and germs to thrive. Similarly, Dr. Zaynova Shalbi has also observed an increase in children suffering from cold-related illnesses, with many parents seeking immediate medical attention.

Prevention is Better than Cure

Dr. Rashi Aryan from Hiranandani Hospital adds that children typically take 7-10 days to recover from viral infections, a considerably longer duration than the recovery time for adults. Hence, she advises parents to take necessary precautions to mitigate the risks associated with the cold weather. Parents are advised to dress their children warmly in layers, including hats and gloves, and prefer indoor activities over outdoor play during colder mornings and evenings. This preventive approach can play a crucial role in safeguarding children's health during this unexpected cold wave in Mumbai.