Health

Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:46 am EST
Unscrupulous Weight Loss Surgeries: An Undercover Investigation Exposes Rampant Ethical Violations

In a shocking revelation, an undercover investigation by the BBC has unmasked a disturbing trend in the weight loss surgery industry, particularly involving Turkish clinics that aggressively target British customers. As per the investigation, Dr. Oğun Erşen, a Turkish surgeon, controversially suggested a BBC reporter, who has a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) of 24.4, to put on weight to qualify for the gastric sleeve surgery – a recommendation that starkly contradicts medical ethics and standard pre-requisites for such irreversible bariatric surgeries.

Unethical Practices Within the Weight Loss Industry

Typically, such extreme weight loss procedures are reserved for patients who have a BMI over 40, or over 35 with obesity-associated health complications, and who have tried and failed to lose weight through non-surgical methods. However, the undercover journalist was advised to indulge in heavy eating to reach a BMI of 30, with no medical checks being conducted to ascertain her health status before making such a serious recommendation.

Exposing the Complicit Clinics

Among the culprits exposed in this investigation is Ekol Hospitals, which has been found guilty of accepting patients who do not meet the minimum BMI criteria for surgery. The undercover journalists, presenting themselves as potential patients, were encouraged to gain weight to become eligible for surgery, even when they provided medical information that should have categorically disqualified them.

Industry Reactions and Implications

Despite vehement denials from both Ekol Hospitals and Dr. Erşen, health professionals worldwide have unequivocally condemned these practices, emphasizing the inherent risks and blatant ethical violations. The BBC report comes at a critical time, as Scotland sees a significant surge in referrals to weight management services, and the NHS waiting lists for bariatric surgeries continue to grow. This investigation throws light on the pressing concerns about the safety and ethicality of seeking cheaper weight loss surgeries abroad and underscores the urgent need for stringent regulation and oversight in the weight loss surgery industry.

Health Turkey
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

