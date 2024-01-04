en English
Health

Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
Unregulated Online Supplements: A Public Health Risk

Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh, a public health medicine specialist at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, has highlighted the dangers associated with the unregulated procurement of dietary supplements online. Illustrating the current scenario, she pointed to the growing trend in Malaysia, where the ease of online shopping has led to a surge in the availability and consumption of dietary supplements, including vitamins, minerals, herbal extracts, and protein powders.

Health Risks and Unregulated Market

Sharifa expressed concern over the lack of regulation and the general public’s limited health knowledge, which can lead to negative health outcomes. She referred to Malaysian health statistics, which show a disturbing rise in chronic kidney disease, a condition often linked to the consumption of unregistered health supplements. The National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency has reported 67 adverse events related to kidney function from 2018 to 2022, 14 of which involved unregistered supplements. The majority of these cases were found among the elderly, who often fall prey to the marketing strategies of independent sellers.

Advice for Consumers

Sharifa strongly emphasizes the necessity of professional consultation to avoid harmful interactions with medications and to ensure supplements are beneficial and necessary. The lack of pharmacist guidance may lead to the purchase of counterfeit or contaminated products, which can have detrimental health consequences. She advises consumers to seek advice from healthcare professionals and collaborate with pharmacists to promote safe and effective supplement use. Cheah Tuck Wing, the Malaysian Coalition on Ageing chairman, recommends that older adults maintain a balanced diet instead of relying on supplements, unless there is a specific deficiency.

Global Concerns

These concerns are not confined to Malaysia. In the United States, over 50 percent of acute liver failure cases are attributed to liver injury from medication, supplements, and herbal products. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a warning letter to Amazon for selling products labeled as dietary supplements that were found to contain undeclared pharmaceutical ingredients. Despite these alarming facts, the supplement industry remains largely unregulated, leading to calls for stronger enforcement and regulation.

Health Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

