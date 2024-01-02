en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Unrecognized Grief: The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss

The loss of a pet, an experience akin to losing a family member, often goes unrecognized in society’s emotional landscape. In an illuminating study highlighted by The New England Journal of Medicine, a woman was reported to have suffered from Broken Heart Syndrome, a health condition mimicking a heart attack, following the death of her dog. Despite such severe impacts, societal norms often fall short in offering adequate support for the bereaved, leading to feelings of embarrassment over their grief, and a consequent lack of social support.

The Emotional Impact of Pet Loss

The trauma of losing a pet can be particularly intense due to several factors. Pets, often considered as additional family members, hold a unique place in our hearts, especially for those who live alone. Their constant companionship can leave a deeper imprint than distant relatives. Further amplifying this bond, pets serve as therapy animals, providing companionship, reducing feelings of loneliness and depression, and easing anxiety.

Pets: More Than Just Companions

Moreover, the responsibility of caring for a pet can significantly boost mood, self-esteem, and instill a sense of purpose. The well-defined routines around pet care provide structure to our lives, and the absence of this can lead to a sense of aimlessness. The loss of a pet can also cause a rupture in one’s sense of self, given that pets often form an integral part of their owner’s identity, helping them establish a presence in their communities, and even shape their social media persona.

Advocating for Greater Societal Acknowledgment

The emotional toll of losing a pet underscores the need for society to acknowledge and address this profound source of grief more seriously. The void left by a pet’s death is real, and it’s time for individuals and society as a whole to recognize that the grief felt is valid, and to provide the necessary emotional support to help navigate through this challenging time.

0
Health Pets Society
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman

By BNN Correspondents

Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge

By Salman Khan

IFA's Rigorous 2023 Food Safety Measures: An Unwavering Commitment to Public Health

By Safak Costu

Former Student Files Weight Discrimination Lawsuit Against Michigan University

By BNN Correspondents

Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Utica Police Issue Urgent Appeal for Missing Suicidal Teen ...
heart comment 0
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups

By BNN Correspondents

Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness

By Muhammad Jawad

NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024

By Olalekan Adigun

New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
17 seconds
Trump's Unfulfilled Border Wall Promise: Iron-Dome Defense by Supporters
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
55 seconds
Resetting Tech Habits in the New Year: Insights from Oliver Burkeman
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
1 min
Chelsea's Chilwell and Chukwuemeka Return to Training, Pochettino Eyes Team Performance Amidst Challenges
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
1 min
Aaron Judge: Poised to Break His Own Home Run Record in 2024
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
1 min
Nigeria's Governor Hope Uzodinma Confident in New Economic Policies for 2024
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
1 min
Paddy Pimblett's Post-Fight Weight Gain Raises Concerns; Matt Frevola Issues Challenge
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
1 min
2024 Elections in India and the U.S: A Tale of Contrasting Democracies
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
1 min
WWE Roster Changes 2024: Speculation Runs Rampant on Potential Departures, Additions, and Returns
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
1 min
Pac-12 Returns to College Football Playoff as Washington Triumphs in Sugar Bowl
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
42 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
46 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
49 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
56 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app