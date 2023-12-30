Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study

In a recent study published in Cureus, a team of researchers led by Shaimaa N. Rohaiem, Basim F. Khan, Ghadeer H. Al Julaih, and Ahmed S. Mohammedin shed light on the increasing occurrences of atraumatic fractures (ATFs) among multi-morbid older adults. This retrospective case series, conducted over two years at a tertiary care university hospital, has brought to the fore the complex nature of ATFs and the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to their management.

A Compelling Investigation

Out of the seven cases identified for the study, five met the stringent inclusion criteria, which excluded factors such as metastasis, elder abuse, or neglect. The study found a common thread amongst these cases—all were frail females grappling with an overwhelming burden of medications and multi-morbidities. The ATFs presented both typical symptoms like pain and atypical ones such as painless loud cracks. An unexplained aseptic fever was noted in one case, while three others experienced multiple fractures. Management of these cases largely relied on conservative methods, save for one hip hemiarthroplasty procedure.

Understanding the Challenges

Notable among the study’s findings is the emphasis on managing osteotoxic multi-morbidities and the importance of a holistic approach to patients—not just focusing on the fracture or bone. The challenges in presenting ATF symptoms, including bone fracture acute phase reaction and osteogenic aseptic fever, were also highlighted. While osteoporosis is a recognized risk factor, the study suggests that ATFs typically have systemic and multifactorial causes.

ATFs: A Call for Enhanced Awareness

Identifying high-risk warning signs could potentially bring down ATF occurrences. To this end, the researchers identified four categories of ATFs, aiming to enhance recognition of high-risk patients and increase awareness among medical personnel, families, and caregivers. The study advocates for more research on at-risk cohorts to address ATF knowledge gaps, challenges, and appropriate treatments. ATFs, a subgroup of fragility fractures, are indicative of advanced bone failure and are commonly seen in individuals suffering from multi-morbidity, frailty, or hypokinesia. They can occur during routine daily activities and are sometimes associated with medicolegal issues due to their unexplained nature.