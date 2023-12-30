en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 4:26 pm EST
Unravelling the Mystery of Atraumatic Fractures in Multi-Morbid Older Adults: A Study

In a recent study published in Cureus, a team of researchers led by Shaimaa N. Rohaiem, Basim F. Khan, Ghadeer H. Al Julaih, and Ahmed S. Mohammedin shed light on the increasing occurrences of atraumatic fractures (ATFs) among multi-morbid older adults. This retrospective case series, conducted over two years at a tertiary care university hospital, has brought to the fore the complex nature of ATFs and the urgent need for a comprehensive approach to their management.

A Compelling Investigation

Out of the seven cases identified for the study, five met the stringent inclusion criteria, which excluded factors such as metastasis, elder abuse, or neglect. The study found a common thread amongst these cases—all were frail females grappling with an overwhelming burden of medications and multi-morbidities. The ATFs presented both typical symptoms like pain and atypical ones such as painless loud cracks. An unexplained aseptic fever was noted in one case, while three others experienced multiple fractures. Management of these cases largely relied on conservative methods, save for one hip hemiarthroplasty procedure.

Understanding the Challenges

Notable among the study’s findings is the emphasis on managing osteotoxic multi-morbidities and the importance of a holistic approach to patients—not just focusing on the fracture or bone. The challenges in presenting ATF symptoms, including bone fracture acute phase reaction and osteogenic aseptic fever, were also highlighted. While osteoporosis is a recognized risk factor, the study suggests that ATFs typically have systemic and multifactorial causes.

ATFs: A Call for Enhanced Awareness

Identifying high-risk warning signs could potentially bring down ATF occurrences. To this end, the researchers identified four categories of ATFs, aiming to enhance recognition of high-risk patients and increase awareness among medical personnel, families, and caregivers. The study advocates for more research on at-risk cohorts to address ATF knowledge gaps, challenges, and appropriate treatments. ATFs, a subgroup of fragility fractures, are indicative of advanced bone failure and are commonly seen in individuals suffering from multi-morbidity, frailty, or hypokinesia. They can occur during routine daily activities and are sometimes associated with medicolegal issues due to their unexplained nature.

0
Health
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action

By Salman Khan

Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care

By Dil Bar Irshad

A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment

By Mazhar Abbas

COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers

By Hadeel Hashem

Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical ...
@Health · 5 mins
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical ...
heart comment 0
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women

By Hadeel Hashem

Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia

By Geeta Pillai

The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
Gaza’s Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Gaza's Desperate Battle Against Hunger: A Tale of Mothers and Malnutrition
Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Dr. Gladys McGarey at 103: An Inspiring Figure in Holistic Medicine
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
36 seconds
Rising Cases of Gaming Addiction in UK Children: A Call for Action
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care
1 min
Debunking Cancer Myths: An Imperative for Enhanced Patient Care
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
2 mins
A Voice Reclaimed: Parkinson's Patient Finds Hope in Adjusted DBS Treatment
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
5 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic: The Silent Mental Health Crisis Among Riyadh's High School Teachers
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
6 mins
Former President Trump's Immunity Claim Challenged by Justice Department
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
8 mins
Graves' Disease Linked to Bilateral Temporal Headaches: A Rare Medical Case Study
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
8 mins
Study Unveils Negative Impact of Female Genital Mutilation on Sudanese Women
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
8 mins
The Silent Crisis: Chronic Illness and Healthcare Costs in Australia
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
13 mins
NFL Week 17: Blezow's Take on Detroit Lions vs Dallas Cowboys
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
3 hours
South Africa's Health Department Highlights Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
4 hours
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
6 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
7 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
9 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
9 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
9 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
9 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
9 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app