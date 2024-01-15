en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Denmark

Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Unraveling the Threads of Cardiology: From Emotional Trauma to Substance Abuse

Cardiology has been at the forefront of medical advancements and research, with recent findings unveiling correlations and patterns that could potentially revolutionize the way we perceive and treat cardiovascular disease (CVD). Unraveling the intricate tapestry of human health, these research endeavors delve into the sphere of the emotional and its impact on physical wellbeing, the efficacy of hybrid healthcare models, cost-efficient alternatives for acute ischemic stroke treatment, and the alarming increase in substance use-related CVD deaths.

Emotional Trauma and Cardiovascular Risk

A groundbreaking study utilizing data from a Danish cohort has recently identified a correlation between the loss of a sibling during childhood or early adulthood and an increased risk of CVD. The research suggests that individuals who experience such a profound bereavement have a 17% higher risk of CVD. Intriguingly, the risk escalates for those who lost a twin or a younger sibling. This correlation between emotional trauma and cardiovascular health marks a significant finding in cardiology, urging a more holistic approach to patient treatment and care.

Hybrid Cardiac Rehabilitation Models

Another vital finding is the efficacy of a hybrid cardiac rehabilitation model, combining in-person sessions with phone and text support. The study indicates that this hybrid model can be as effective as fully in-person sessions. This innovative approach to healthcare is particularly beneficial for patients in low-resource communities, making cardiac rehabilitation accessible and efficient.

Cost-Efficient Alternatives for Stroke Treatment

On the frontier of acute ischemic stroke treatment, a phase 2 trial has suggested that reteplase might serve as a viable and less expensive alternative to the commonly used alteplase. This discovery could introduce a paradigm shift in stroke treatment, making it more affordable without compromising on effectiveness.

Statin Therapy Post-Heart Transplant

An extensive review of a large pediatric heart transplant recipient database indicated that statin therapy post-transplant may not improve graft survival or prevent cardiac allograft vasculopathy. This finding urges further investigation into the effectiveness of statin therapy in post-transplant care.

Substance Use-Related CVD Deaths on the Rise

In an alarming revelation, a study covering the years 1999 to 2019 exposed that substance use-related CVD deaths, primarily due to alcohol and opioids, have been increasing annually by 4%. This grim statistic unfolds despite the overall CVD mortality in the U.S. decreasing during the same timeframe, highlighting the urgent need for comprehensive substance abuse interventions.

0
Denmark Health
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Denmark

See more
5 mins ago
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
The link between gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) has been systematically examined in a recent study spearheaded by Maria Hornstrup Christensen of Odense University Hospital, Denmark. The findings, published in Diabetes Care, underscore the critical need for early detection and diligent management of GDM to avert subsequent health complications, particularly CKD.
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
1 hour ago
The Playboy Prince Turned King: King Frederik's Image Evolution Post Marriage
Danish Royals Maintain High Popularity, Queen Mary Edges Ahead of King Frederik
3 hours ago
Danish Royals Maintain High Popularity, Queen Mary Edges Ahead of King Frederik
Better Energy and Andel to Build 15 Solar Energy Parks in Denmark
35 mins ago
Better Energy and Andel to Build 15 Solar Energy Parks in Denmark
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
40 mins ago
The Dawn of a New Era: King Frederik X's Historic Visit to Denmark's Parliament
Prince Christian: Europe's Most Eligible Bachelor Steps into the Royal Limelight
1 hour ago
Prince Christian: Europe's Most Eligible Bachelor Steps into the Royal Limelight
Latest Headlines
World News
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
19 seconds
AFP and PNP Deny Rumors of Retired Generals' Ban Amid Destabilization Claims
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
21 seconds
Chicago's Democratic Ward Committeeperson Role Undergoes Significant Transformation
UK's Strategic Military Operation in the Red Sea: PM Sunak Addresses the Nation
2 mins
UK's Strategic Military Operation in the Red Sea: PM Sunak Addresses the Nation
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
5 mins
Pensacola News Journal Athlete of the Week: Vote for Your Favorite Local Athletes
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
5 mins
Gestational Diabetes Mellitus Linked to Increased Chronic Kidney Disease Risk: New Study
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
5 mins
GXO Strategies' Director Criticizes Australian Foreign Minister's Decision to Skip Massacre Sites in Israel
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
5 mins
Rich or Poor, Malnutrition Spares No Child in Nigeria
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
5 mins
UK Grapples with Severe Medicine Shortages as Essential Drugs Run Out
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
5 mins
Byeong Hun An: Close Miss at Sony Open, Secures Fifth Runner-up Finish on PGA Tour
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
8 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
17 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
17 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
31 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
36 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
59 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app