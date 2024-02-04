Unraveling the Role of Science in Medical Interventions and the Prospects of AI

Just as bases denote progression in a baseball game, science employs a similar method to measure the safety and efficacy of medical interventions. These 'bases' in science represent stages ranging from in vitro studies, animal trials, randomized tests, FDA approval, to consensus guidelines. Unlike baseball, however, the conclusions derived from scientific processes are always open to revision based on the emergence of new evidence.

Controversies and Revisions in Medical Science

Examples of this principle in action include the revocation of hydroxychloroquine's emergency use authorization (EUA) for COVID-19 treatment. Initially, the drug was approved based on preliminary evidence, but as more detailed evaluations were conducted, the EUA was withdrawn due to lack of efficacy. Similarly, the purported benefits of ivermectin against COVID-19 sparked controversy. Despite its FDA approval for other uses, the drug was heavily prescribed during the pandemic peak based on claims that were later debunked by thorough evaluations.

The Challenge of Misinformation

Misinformation constitutes a significant obstacle in the field of medical science. Instances of physicians spreading COVID-19 misinformation on social media illustrate the gravity of this issue. This phenomenon underscores the importance of reliable sources for the public to access and understand complex medical data.

The Future of AI in Healthcare

AI technology, such as ChatGPT, has been suggested as a potential source of credible information. However, an assessment of various AI chatbots, including ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bard, reveals that AI is currently incapable of reliably assisting the public with complex healthcare questions. Inconsistencies in results, outdated or unverifiable data, and ambiguous interpretations of research studies represent the limitations of AI.

Looking Ahead

Despite these limitations, AI holds immense potential for improvement and may become a trusted source for evaluating medical information in the future. As AI continues to evolve, so does its potential to revolutionize healthcare. From reshaping medical diagnoses and treatment, improving patient care, and enhancing therapy, to its significant role in radiology reports, patient selection, and health information sharing, the impact of AI is undeniable. The key lies in rigorous monitoring to ensure the accuracy, safety, and ethical use of AI in healthcare.