Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have recently brought to light intriguing insights into the issue of pancreatic islet cell loss (ICL) in older adults, particularly those with no prior history of pancreatic diseases. Their research, which focused on the examination of the pancreases of deceased individuals aged 65 to 104, has revealed a predominant association of ICL with the loss of insulin-producing beta cells, illuminating a potential cause of age-related diabetes and opening new avenues for preventative treatments.

Deciphering the Role of Pancreatic Islets

The islets of Langerhans in the pancreas, accounting for just about 1% of pancreatic cells, are vital in the production of hormones, including insulin, which plays a key role in regulating blood sugar levels. The research team, under the stewardship of Professor Shuang-Qin Yi, analyzed pancreatic sections stained for microscopic examination, aiming to assess cell loss and its correlation with age and sex.

Unveiling the Beta Cell Connection

While the study did not observe any significant trends in other cell types, a marked decrease in beta cells was noted with increasing ICL. More intriguingly, severe ICL was associated with microscopic lesions, known as pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasias (PanIN). However, severe ICL was found to be less likely in very advanced ages, suggesting a complex relationship with age.

Gender Discrepancy in ICL

Adding another layer to this complex puzzle, the research revealed that women were more prone to severe ICL than men. This observation aligns with data from the International Diabetes Foundation, which indicates a higher incidence of diabetes in women over 70 compared to men – a trend that reverses in the under-70 age group.

The findings of this study suggest that focusing on slowing the decline of beta cells in the elderly could be a significant step towards developing preventative diabetes treatments. This ground-breaking research was supported by a JSPS KAKENHI Grant-in-Aid for Scientific Research from the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology of Japan.