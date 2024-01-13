en English
Health

Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
Are you falling prey to the call of the pantry after dark? That nighttime hunger you’re experiencing may have numerous surprising yet intriguing reasons behind it. These underlying factors range from your body’s circadian rhythm to specific sleep disorders, the impact of physical activity, stress, and even your dinner’s nutritional composition.

The Rhythms of Hunger

The human body follows a circadian rhythm, a natural, internal process that regulates our sleep-wake cycle. Intriguingly, this rhythm seems to peak around 8 p.m., a trait that may be an evolutionary relic from our hunting or gathering days. This late-night hunger surge could be our bodies’ way of compensating for a day’s worth of energy expenditure, pushing us to eat after returning from a ‘hunt’.

Riding the Tides of Sleep

Another factor that could be influencing your midnight munchies is sleep—or rather, the lack of it. Disrupted sleep patterns and specific disorders like night eating syndrome and sleep-related eating disorder can significantly intensify nighttime hunger. These conditions not only disrupt your sleep but can also skew your appetite, leading to increased late-night cravings.

Exercise, Stress, and the Hunger Connection

Evening physical activity might contribute to your nighttime hunger. Your body, seeking to replenish nutrients lost during exercise, might trigger hunger pangs, especially if your dinner lacked vital nutrients like proteins and carbohydrates. Additionally, stress can play a significant role in your late-night food cravings. Heightened cortisol levels under stress can lead to an increase in appetite, particularly for sugary or fatty foods.

The Influence of Diet and Alcohol

Interestingly, what you consume at dinner can also influence your hunger levels later at night. If your evening meal lacks in essential nutrients like protein and healthy fats, you could find yourself feeling peckish later. Moreover, evening alcohol consumption can disrupt both your sleep and hunger cues, potentially leading to an increase in appetite even after eating.

Managing Nighttime Hunger

Is there a way to curb these late-night cravings? Yes. If you find yourself hungry at night, try having a snack that includes protein and healthy fats. Ensuring an adequate intake of these nutrients at dinner can also help keep hunger at bay. Limiting alcohol and addressing sleep or stress-related issues with a sleep specialist or through therapy can significantly alleviate nighttime hunger, leading to a healthier, more balanced lifestyle.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

