Unraveling the Maturation of Amyloid Fibrils: Implications for Diseases and Biomaterials

A recent study has unlocked the dynamic process of amyloid fibril maturation, offering vital insights into their role in certain diseases and the development of biomaterials. Amyloid fibrils, known for their unique cross-β network of hydrogen bonds, are associated with numerous diseases, including Alzheimer's disease. They also hold considerable promise in material science.

Decoding the Maturation of Amyloid Fibrils

The research employed atomic force microscopy (AFM) with angstrom sensitivity to meticulously observe that amyloid fibrils undergo maturation, a process that results in a change in fibril length and thickness, a decrease in density, and changes in cross-β sheet content. Such alterations impact the fibrils' ability to catalyze the formation of new aggregates, thereby affecting the pathogenesis of diseases and the properties of biomaterials.

Implications for Alzheimer's Disease and Drug Discovery

The aggregation process of Amyloid β peptide (Aβ) in Alzheimer's disease (AD) is a key example of how protein aggregation is linked to human disease. The process typically comprises a lag phase with undetectable initial aggregates, a growth phase with rapid proliferation, and a plateau phase where the aggregate mass stabilizes. Understanding these phases and the alterations in amyloid fibrils can potentially pave the way for new drug discoveries and provide insights into the treatment of AD.

Insights into Secondary Processes

The plateau phase of the aggregation process offers valuable insights into the role of fibrils in secondary processes. However, conventional fluorescent probes like thioflavin T (ThT) are unable to capture the heterogeneity of protein assemblies. The researchers combined bulk methods with single-molecule techniques like AFM to provide a more comprehensive view of the aggregates' evolution over time. The study observed time-dependent changes in the properties of Aβ42 fibrillar aggregates during the early hours of the plateau phase, using a combination of AFM imaging, Fourier transform infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, chemical kinetics, and microfluidic deposition.