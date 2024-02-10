Unraveling the Link: Menstrual Cycles and Epileptic Seizures

A groundbreaking exploration into the association between menstrual cycles and epileptic seizures is underway, spearheaded by Auckland researcher Dr. Rachel Sumner. This world-first study has been made possible with a generous grant of $264,000 from the Auckland Medical Research Foundation.

Seeking Patterns in Periods and Seizures

The primary objective of this pioneering research is to comprehend how hormonal fluctuations throughout the menstrual cycle impact the severity and frequency of seizures in individuals diagnosed with epilepsy. Participants like Morgan Reid, an epileptic who meticulously documents their seizures, have reported a discernible pattern of seizures occurring during or in close proximity to their menstrual period.

From Discovery to Tailored Treatments

Dr. Sumner is optimistic that unraveling the intricate relationship between hormones and seizures could pave the way for personalized treatments for the thousands of Kiwi women grappling with epilepsy. "By understanding these connections," she explains, "we can develop targeted therapies that not only address the epileptic seizures but also consider the hormonal aspects of the condition."

Research Revelations

In an exciting turn of events, the research team has recently uncovered a direct link between hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle and the frequency of epileptic seizures in women. The landmark study, published in Cellular Endocrinology, reveals that the dip in estrogen levels preceding menstruation can instigate seizures in some women with epilepsy.