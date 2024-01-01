en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:36 pm EST
Unraveling the Intricacies of Stroke: From Impact to Rehabilitation

A brain stroke, often referred to as a brain attack, is a serious medical condition that arises when blood supply to a part of the brain is interrupted or a blood vessel ruptures. This blockage or rupture results in damage to the surrounding brain areas, manifesting in an array of physical and cognitive impairments.

The Multifaceted Impact of Stroke

The impact of a stroke is vast and varied, ranging from paralysis and weakness to balance and coordination issues. It can also lead to urinary or bowel incontinence, swallowing difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive impairments such as trouble with speech, reading, writing, memory, attention span, and emotional regulation. These symptoms are a reflection of the damage to specific areas of the brain, such as the somatosensory cortex, brainstem, temporal lobe, hippocampus, parietal lobe, and frontal lobe.

Rehabilitation: The Path to Recovery

Rehabilitation plays a crucial role in the treatment of stroke, helping survivors recover and manage their symptoms. Post-stroke conditions like muscle weakness, stiffness, spasticity, shoulder-hand syndrome, learned non-use, dysarthria, apraxia, and aphasia can be addressed through a well-planned rehabilitation program.

Stroke Location and its Ramifications

The location of the stroke in the brain determines the type of symptoms and their severity. For instance, a stroke on the right side of the brain can lead to paralysis on the left side of the body and vice versa. A stroke in the brainstem can be particularly severe, potentially leading to a locked-in state where the person is unable to move or speak.

Treatment Approaches for Stroke

Treatment for stroke includes addressing these physical and cognitive symptoms, which may involve physical therapy, speech therapy, and medication to manage pain and emotional difficulties. Each case is unique and requires a tailored approach to therapy and management.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment

By Hadeel Hashem

Sleep Deprivation: A Deeper Dive into Gender and Age-Related Differences

By BNN Correspondents

Yasmin Arkinstall’s 'OCDiva': An Opera Odyssey Through OCD

By BNN Correspondents

Superfoods of 2024: The Nutritional Champions Set to Transform Diets

By Geeta Pillai

High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients ...
@Health · 6 mins
High Mortality Rates Unveiled in High-Risk Pulmonary Embolism Patients ...
heart comment 0
Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery

By BNN Correspondents

Blac Chyna Reveals Journey with Breast Reduction Surgery
Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Osaka University Researchers Discover Protein HKDC1: A Potential Game-Changer in Aging Treatment
CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program

By Saboor Bayat

CrossFit Orillia and Rapid Access Clinic Unveil Innovative Recovery Program
Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer

By BNN Correspondents

Understanding and Correcting Hypernatremia: A Silent Killer
Latest Headlines
World News
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
9 seconds
Texas Governor Transports Migrants to Sanctuary Cities: A Game-Changing Move
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
17 seconds
Texas Governor's Controversial Strategy Sends 85,000 Migrants to Sanctuary Cities
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
27 seconds
UK Scientists Discover Potential Breakthrough in Q Fever Treatment
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
2 mins
Ten Global Trends to Watch in 2024
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
3 mins
Alex Scott: A Lack of Scouting Opportunities Stunts Island Talents
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
3 mins
£120M St Helier Development Project Gets Green Light Amid Legal Wrangle
Year in Review: A Look Back at Channel Islands' Eventful 2023
3 mins
Year in Review: A Look Back at Channel Islands' Eventful 2023
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics
3 mins
Major Housing Project Approved in St Helier as ITV Programme Covers Broad Range of Topics
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
4 mins
Imran Khan and PTI Face Election Setback as Nomination Papers Rejected
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
13 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
14 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
33 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
33 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
1 hour
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app