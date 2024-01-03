en English
Health

Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Unraveling the Impact of Combined Antiplatelet Therapy and Oral Anticoagulants on Post-Stroke patients

In a comprehensive study analyzing the effects of combined antiplatelet therapy and oral anticoagulants (OAC) on patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and systemic atherosclerosis post an ischemic stroke or transient ischemic attack (TIA), surprising findings have been made. Out of the 1,353 patients initially considered, 445 were finally included in the research. The median age stood at 75, and the majority were male.

The Patient Set

The patients showcased varying degrees of atherosclerosis in different arterial beds. Predominantly, the patients were under OAC alone, with a few receiving both OAC and a single antiplatelet agent, primarily aspirin or clopidogrel. Notably, statin therapy was uniformly high across all groups.

Key Observations and Findings

Patients on both OAC and antiplatelet therapy were found to be more susceptible to hypertension, coronary artery obstructive disease (CAOD), and cerebral and coronary stents. Interestingly, during the 1-year follow-up, there was no significant difference in the rates of predetermined outcomes such as all-cause mortality, recurrent ischemic stroke, myocardial infarction, hemorrhagic stroke, and bleeding events between the two antithrombotic regimens.

Implications of the Results

OAC alone was associated with a higher risk of death within 1 year compared to the combined therapy. The combined therapy seemed to lower the risk of cardiovascular death and myocardial infarction but was associated with a higher rate of recurrent ischemic strokes, which were mostly non-fatal. These findings highlight the need for a more nuanced approach to therapy selection, taking into account the patient’s specific medical history and condition.


Health Science & Technology
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.


