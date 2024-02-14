Unraveling the Hippocampus: Groundbreaking Insights into the Molecular Pathology of Autism Spectrum Disorder

A groundbreaking study on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) has unveiled significant alterations in the molecular pathology of the hippocampus, a region of the brain crucial for learning and memory. The research, published today, offers unprecedented insights into the underlying biological mechanisms of ASD.

Unraveling the Hippocampus in Autism Spectrum Disorder

The study, led by a team of renowned neuroscientists, conducted RNAseq profiling on postmortem human brain samples from individuals with ASD. The results revealed striking alterations in immune system signaling, glia cell differentiation, and synaptic signaling in the hippocampus.

Genetic Links to Autism Spectrum Disorder

Further analysis of gene expression identified changes related to previous genetic studies of ASD. Notably, the genes SYN1 and MEF2C showed significant variations. These findings underscore the complex genetic landscape of ASD and offer promising avenues for future research.

Implications for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

In a parallel study, researchers examined 1012 patients with neurodevelopmental disorders (NDDs) and congenital anomalies (CAs) in Santa Catarina. They identified 206 pathogenic copy number variations (CNVs) in 170 individuals, yielding a diagnostic rate of 17%.

The chromosomal microarray (CMA) proved instrumental in detecting altered sequences in abnormal karyotype results, highlighting discrepancies compared to karyotype suggestions. However, the frequency of classical karyotyping is decreasing as CMA testing becomes more common.

Pathogenic CNVs were found across all human chromosomes, with deletions accounting for 64%. Larger CNVs with more genes had a higher impact, and pathogenic CNVs were often located near telomeres.

The study identified 71 individuals with known syndromes associated with pathogenic CNVs. Phenotypic characterization revealed a predominance of phenotypes related to NDDs (85%), with 83% of individuals presenting intellectual disability (ID) and/or developmental delay (DD).

These studies provide a deeper understanding of the molecular pathology of the hippocampus in ASD and the genetic landscape of neurodevelopmental disorders. They pave the way for future research aimed at developing targeted therapies and improving diagnostic tools.