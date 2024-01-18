Unraveling the Genetic Underpinnings of Very Late Relapse Post Stem Cell Transplantation

A multicenter retrospective study has brought to light the clinical characteristics and genetic mutations underlying very late relapse (VLR)—a rare occurrence defined as a relapse happening more than 5 years post-allogeneic stem cell transplantation (SCT). The study, which excluded cases of donor cell leukemia (DCL), analyzed 25 patients who had experienced VLR. The genetic landscape was mapped using next-generation sequencing (NGS) of 69 myeloid malignancy-associated genes.

Demographics and Disease Profile

The patients studied had a median age of 52 years at the time of VLR with a median duration from SCT to VLR of 7.1 years. Among these patients, myeloid tumors were the most common primary disease. Chimerism evaluation confirmed an increase in recipient-derived cells in all cases studied. However, survival outcomes post-VLR varied significantly. The median overall survival (OS) post-VLR was 3.6 years, with worse outcomes for patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic neoplasms (MDS).

Genetic Mutations and Clinical Implications

NGS revealed mutations in 76% of cases studied. The DEAD box RNA helicase 41 (DDX41) gene emerged as the most commonly mutated gene, particularly in patients with AML or MDS. These DDX41 mutations, often germline, were associated with an older age at SCT and VLR. Interestingly, patients with these mutations showed a tendency for better OS. This suggests that DDX41 mutations may play a crucial role in the clonal evolution and pathogenesis of VLR post-SCT.

Implications for Patient Management

The findings of this study clearly underscore the distinct molecular mechanisms involved in VLR post-SCT, which differ from those in early relapse and non-transplant relapse cases. As such, the study recommends careful follow-up of patients with DDX41 mutations post-SCT. It also highlights the potential for further investigation and development of targeted therapies for this patient group, which could potentially lead to better management and improved survival outcomes.