Health

Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Unraveling the Financials of the American Red Cross and the Role of Biomedical Services

The American Red Cross, globally recognized as a beacon of humanitarianism, operates on an impressive scale, with over $3.2 billion in operating revenue and exceeding $3 billion in expenses as of 2022. Notably, contributions make up approximately a third of the revenue, while the lion’s share, around $1.8 billion, arises from its Biomedical services.

The Lifeline of Biomedical Revenue

The organization’s biomedical services involve collecting blood from willing donors and supplying it to nearly 2,500 hospitals and medical facilities. This critical process is not merely an act of charity but also a significant revenue stream. The revenues from these services are utilized to cover a range of costs associated with providing blood products.

The pricing of these blood products remains proprietary, influenced by factors such as purchase volumes, blood type, service levels, and the specific agreements with hospitals. The American Red Cross, however, clarifies that it does not levy charges for the blood itself. Instead, the organization is reimbursed for the manifold costs of collection, preservation, and transportation.

The Significant Costs of Blood Collection

Over $2 billion of the expenses of the American Red Cross are allocated to blood collection, a figure that surpasses the revenue from blood sales by $139 million. The process of blood collection is far from simple, necessitating medical expertise, certification, and stringent safety measures.

The Role of Biomedical Research Core Facilities

On a parallel note, the Biomedical Research Core Facilities (BRCF) at the University of Michigan offers centralised facilities and expertise to biomedical researchers. The BRCF provides a range of products for research projects, as well as access to cutting-edge technology in the areas of Flow Cytometry and Microscopy Image Analysis. It also assists with project scope and budget, funding applications, and investigator training.

Operational software, MiCores, is used for ordering, billing, and scheduling across the 11 cores under the BRCF umbrella. In addition to this, the BRCF office, located in the Medical Science Research Building II, provides financial and administrative support services for assigned BME Faculty members and their research groups. These services include advice and assistance with the development and submission of research proposals, financial account management, and administrative support for correspondence, travel, and scheduling.

United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

