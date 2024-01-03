Unraveling the Complexities of Developmental Coordination Disorder and its Impacts

Developmental Coordination Disorder (DCD), also known as developmental dyspraxia, is a common disorder among children, impairing their motor coordination and consequently affecting daily tasks such as handwriting, dressing, and even sports participation. Children with DCD are often found to have co-occurring developmental disorders, including ADHD, autism, and various language and learning disorders.

The Invisible Struggles of Children with DCD

Due to the natural tendency of children to avoid difficult tasks, the struggles faced by those with DCD often remain unnoticed. This leads to lower academic achievement, reduced physical activity, and social challenges, consequently impacting their quality of life, mental health, and the wellbeing of their families. A lack of awareness about DCD aggravates the situation, leading to a lack of support and difficulties in accessing necessary services.

Helping Hands: Intervention Strategies and Support

Early referral to healthcare professionals, telehealth programs, school-based activity programs, and active video games have been identified as effective strategies in improving motor skills and social integration. Parents are encouraged to seek interventions from trained healthcare professionals that are tailored to the child’s individual needs and preferences. This aids in building confidence and helps children achieve their life goals.

Financial and Societal Impact of DCD

The financial burden of DCD on families and the broader societal impact are also significant, with direct healthcare costs and potential changes in employment for caregiving. Notably, recent research by Sara Izadi, a PhD graduate from UBC, focused on the effects of cognitive orientation to daily occupational performance on brain structure/function and motor outcomes in children with DCD. Additionally, a USC study highlighted the potential use of artificial intelligence in early diagnosis of autism and DCD, further underscoring the importance of technology in managing developmental disorders.

