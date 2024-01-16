Unraveling Nausea: A Symptom Not to Be Ignored

Nausea, a common symptom that we often discard as trivial, can sometimes be a harbinger of underlying health conditions. It can be acute, lasting for less than a month, or chronic, persisting for over a month. While acute nausea can often be managed with rest, fluids, and over-the-counter medications, chronic nausea might be indicative of more serious health issues and calls for medical intervention.

Advertisment

Common and Uncommon Causes of Nausea

Common triggers for nausea range from foodborne illnesses, infections, and side effects of NSAIDs to alcohol and drug use. Beyond these, less commonly thought of causes such as low testosterone levels, motion sickness, hunger, stress, and anxiety can also bring on a bout of nausea. Cyclical vomiting syndrome (CVS), post-surgery effects, balance disorders, and respiratory infections like Covid-19 are also potential culprits. Digestive or gastrointestinal disorders, too, can provoke this symptom.

When Nausea Signals Serious Health Conditions

Advertisment

Serious underlying causes of nausea may involve vascular disorders, brain issues, swings in blood sugar levels (hyper- or hypoglycemia), dehydration, heat stroke, or liver and kidney problems. In these cases, nausea can be a symptom of a more critical health issue that needs immediate attention.

Navigating the Challenges of Diagnosing Nausea

Dr. Eamonn Quigley, chief of Gastroenterology at Houston Methodist, sheds light on the difficulties in diagnosing gastroparesis, a gastrointestinal condition that can cause nausea. He emphasizes the non-specific nature of symptoms and variability in gastric emptying measurements. Dr. Quigley cautions against therapeutic fixation on gastric emptying acceleration and warns about the slippery slope of inappropriate treatments and unnecessary procedures once the gastroparesis label is affixed to a patient.

Additionally, conditions like Gastric Outlet Obstruction (GOO), which is an obstruction at the level of the pylorus, the outlet of the stomach, can cause nausea. Causes of GOO include benign conditions such as peptic ulcer disease affecting the area around the pylorus, as well as malignant causes like gastric cancer. This condition's diagnosis is confirmed through endoscopy of the upper gastrointestinal tract, laboratory tests, and imaging tests.

Anyone experiencing persistent nausea should consult a doctor, especially if accompanied by severe symptoms like vomiting blood, high fever, intense pain, or shortness of breath. This could indicate a serious health condition that requires immediate medical attention.