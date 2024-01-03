Unraveling Mysteries of Elevated Iron Levels and Nighttime Urination: Readers’ Queries Answered

Two readers, S.L. and S.C., have reached out with health concerns that raise intriguing medical questions. S.L., rejected as a plasma donor due to elevated iron levels, and S.C., a 74-year-old troubled by frequent nighttime urination, seek guidance in understanding and addressing their unique health issues.

Plasma Donation Rejection: A Red Flag?

Against the usual backdrop of iron deficiency causing anemia, S.L.’s case stands out. With an iron level of 57 mcmol/L, S.L. has exceeded the plasma donation center’s maximum allowable level of 54 mcmol/L. While other blood count metrics fall within healthy ranges, the elevated iron level has raised eyebrows and led to rejection of plasma donation.

Dr. Roach suggests that S.L. consider seeking a physician’s advice for retesting and the possibility of hereditary hemochromatosis (HH), a condition that can lead to iron overload. This is crucial as HH, if left untreated, can result in serious organ damage. However, once diagnosed, the condition is manageable.

Nighttime Urination: A Disturbing Pattern

On the other hand, S.C. has been grappling with frequent bathroom visits at night. Intriguingly, S.C. has noticed that walking and having a salty snack like popcorn before bed seem to reduce these nocturnal interruptions.

Dr. Roach hypothesizes that underlying bladder or prostate issues could explain S.C.’s need to urinate again shortly after the first time. However, he warns against the use of salt tablets due to potential health risks, including heart attack and stroke. Instead, he advocates for double voiding before bed and changing positions during urination to help fully empty the bladder.

Both S.L. and S.C.’s queries underscore the importance of professional medical advice in understanding and addressing health concerns. While certain patterns and conditions can be puzzling, professional diagnosis can shed light on the underlying issues and guide individuals towards effective management.