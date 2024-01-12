en English
Health

Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 7:24 pm EST
Unraveling Lipid Metabolism: Key Cleavage Mechanism Uncovered by University of Tsukuba Researchers

Researchers at the University of Tsukuba have brought to light a significant breakthrough in the study of lipid metabolism. Their discovery elucidates a novel cleavage mechanism for the transcription factor SREBP-1c, a key player in cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis regulation. Their findings, published in the esteemed journal PNAS Nexus, offer deep insights into the role of fatty acids in our bodies and open up potential new avenues for the treatment of metabolic disorders and lifestyle-related diseases rooted in abnormal lipid metabolism.

Decoding the Cleavage Mechanism of SREBP-1c

The SREBP-1c transcription factor is essential for the activation of genes related to fatty acid synthesis. The team discovered that SREBP-1c cleavage – a critical step in the process – takes place in the endoplasmic reticulum, a type of organelle in our cells. More importantly, the cleavage process is executed by the rhomboid protease RHBDL4, a protein situated in the membrane of the endoplasmic reticulum. This pivotal discovery underlines the role of RHBDL4 in the regulation of lipid metabolism.

The Influence of Dietary Fatty Acids

The researchers further unearthed that the type of fatty acid present in the body affects the activation of the SREBP-1c cleavage process. Saturated fatty acids, which are generally found in animal fats and dairy products, encourage the process. On the other hand, polyunsaturated fatty acids, abundant in fish and vegetable oils, inhibit the cleavage mechanism. This finding highlights the critical interplay between our diet and the body’s lipid metabolism processes.

Implications for Human Health

In addition to unveiling the cleavage mechanism, the study identified the VCP complex as the entity responsible for extracting the cleaved SREBP-1c protein from the endoplasmic reticulum. In mice lacking the RHBDL4 gene, a diet high in fat and cholesterol led to suppressed SREBP-1c cleavage. This suppression resulted in a reduced expression of genes involved in fatty acid synthesis and uptake, along with lipoprotein secretion. Subsequently, this suppression improved fatty liver pathophysiology compared to wild-type mice. This monumental finding suggests that manipulating RHBDL4-SREBP-1c pathway could open a new therapeutic window for managing metabolic disorders and lifestyle-related diseases caused by abnormal lipid metabolism.

Health Science & Technology
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

