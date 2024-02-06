Unraveling Familial Cancers: A Deep Dive into the Genetics of Inherited Cancers

Unraveling the complex tapestry of our genetic code has led to a startling revelation: approximately 5 to 10 percent of cancers are hereditary, passed down through generations like an unwelcome heirloom. These familial cancers, often a cruel legacy, are the result of inherited genetic mutations. The most prevalent among these is breast cancer, a specter that haunts families, making its presence felt in the most intimate of ways.

Understanding Familial Cancer

Dr. Kirti Chadha, a senior oncopathologist, explains that familial cancer involves gene mutations shared by two or more first-degree relatives who have been diagnosed with the same type of cancer. This condition is a result of a complex interplay between genetic predisposition, variable gene expression, and environmental factors. In other words, it's not just about the genes you inherit, but also about how those genes are expressed and how your environment influences their function.

Insights from Hereditary Cancer Panel Testing

Metropolis Healthcare, where Dr. Chadha is the chief scientific officer, conducted a study using data from Hereditary Cancer Panel Testing. They found that breast cancer had the highest positivity rate at 34%, followed by gastrointestinal cancer at 30%, ovarian cancer at 8%, and prostate cancer at 4%. The study, which analyzed 102 patients who underwent the Hereditary Cancer Panel (HCP) testing, illuminates the silent but potent threat of inherited cancers.

Prevention and Early Detection

Dr. Sunny Jain, a senior consultant in oncology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, emphasized that breast and ovarian cancer syndrome (HBOC) is the most common type of inherited cancer. He recommends that individuals with inherited cancer susceptibility genes should adopt preventive measures such as a healthy lifestyle, avoidance of smoking and alcohol, regular health check-ups, and participation in cancer screening programs. These measures aim to mitigate their risk and detect any cancers at an early stage. By understanding the genetic underpinnings of cancer, we can move towards a future where prevention, early detection, and personalized treatment become the norm, rather than the exception.