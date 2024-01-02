Unraveling Allergen Sensitization in Children: A Cross-Sectional Multicentre Study

A cross-sectional multicentre study investigating allergen sensitization patterns in children provided crucial insights into the development of allergic sensitizations. The study encompassed 224 children suffering from atopic diseases, divided into two age groups: 0-3 years and 4-15 years. A key finding was the predominance of food allergen sensitization in infants, with inhalant allergens becoming more prevalent as children aged.

Allergen Sensitization in Children

Significant findings showed that both age groups had IgE antibodies to peanuts, hazelnuts, and almonds. This fact is intriguing, considering that sensitization to these foods can occur even before known ingestion by infants. This raises the possibility of sensitization through indirect means, such as breastfeeding. The research underscores the importance of understanding the timing and development of allergic sensitizations in children and the possible implications of early allergen exposure.

Factors Influencing Lung Function in Asthmatic Children

Separately, a study conducted by the Severe Asthma Research Program (SARP) revealed factors associated with low lung function in children with asthma. Baseline FeNO, response to triamcinolone acetonide, and exacerbation frequency emerged as predictors of FEV1 over time. The research highlighted boys with recurrent exacerbations as being at high risk of lower FEV1 throughout childhood. This study’s objective is to identify high-risk populations for closer clinical monitoring and targeted interventions to alter lifelong lung function trajectories.

Genetic and Epigenetic Factors in Atopy

Recent advancements have allowed a better understanding of the genetic and epigenetic aspects of atopy concerning disease risk and severity. An interplay of genetics and the environment has been identified as an essential factor, with the integration of genetics, family history, biomarkers, and comorbidities refining disease prediction. Polygenic risk scores are a promising tool for predicting disease risk and progression through the atopic march. This has led to the identification of genetic loci associated with asthma, atopic dermatitis, and food allergies over the past two decades.

Phototherapy and Systemic Therapies for Atopic Dermatitis

Elaine Siegfried, MD, of Saint Louis University School of Medicine, discussed the American Academy of Dermatology’s recent guideline update on using phototherapy and systemic therapies for treating atopic dermatitis (AD). However, she emphasized that these guidelines are strictly for adults and do not impact her practice in treating children with atopic dermatitis.

National SCID NBS Program in Switzerland

A comparison of outcomes of severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) patients identified through Switzerland’s national SCID NBS program, launched in January 2019, and a historical cohort diagnosed between 2007 and 2019, revealed the benefits of early diagnosis. Children identified through NBS were younger at diagnosis and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) compared to the clinical group. Furthermore, they had a reduced incidence of pre-HSCT infections and higher overall survival rates on their last follow up, proving the effectiveness of early detection and intervention.