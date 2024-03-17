Unprecedented Surge in Deadly Bacterial Infection Across Japan: Experts Sound Alarm

Japan is currently witnessing an alarming rise in cases of a rare but potentially deadly bacterial infection, leading to urgent warnings from health experts. The infection, known as streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), caused by group A streptococcus, has seen a significant increase in cases, with projections for 2024 expected to surpass last year's record highs. This surge is causing widespread concern, particularly as highly virulent and infectious strains have been identified within the country.

Understanding the Surge

According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID), there were 941 reported cases of STSS in Japan last year. In just the first two months of 2024, 378 cases have already been recorded, affecting nearly all of Japan's 47 prefectures. This disease, while traditionally affecting older individuals, is now leading to more deaths among patients under 50. The NIID highlights that about a third of the people under 50 diagnosed with STSS from July to December 2023 have died, underscoring the severity of this infection.

Exploring the Causes

Many experts believe that the rapid increase in cases is connected to the lifting of restrictions that were imposed during the coronavirus pandemic. With the downgrading of COVID-19’s status in May 2023, and the subsequent reduction in preventive measures like mask-wearing and hand sanitizing, Japan has seen an increase in respiratory infections, including strep A. Ken Kikuchi, a professor of infectious diseases, expresses deep concern over this trend, suggesting that the reclassification of COVID-19 and the abandonment of basic infection prevention measures are significant factors behind the surge in streptococcus pyogenes infections.

Recommendations and Treatment

The treatment for Strep A infections primarily involves antibiotics, but severe cases, such as those involving invasive group A streptococcal disease, require a combination of antibiotics, other drugs, and intensive medical attention. Japan’s health ministry is urging the public to adopt the same basic hygiene precautions against strep A that were promoted during the coronavirus pandemic. Health Minister Keizo Takemi emphasizes the importance of keeping hands clean and practicing cough etiquette to prevent the spread of this infection.

As Japan grapples with this concerning trend, the focus is on uncovering the root cause and implementing measures to curb the spread of this deadly infection. With the potential for the situation to escalate if not properly addressed, the call for heightened awareness and preventive actions has never been more urgent. The implications of this surge in bacterial infections underscore the ongoing challenges in managing public health, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.