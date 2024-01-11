Unprecedented Rise in Gender Dysphoria Diagnoses; NYC Subway Rat Scandal; Ignored Warning Precedes Maine Shooting

In a striking revelation, the Atlas All-Payor Claims Dataset has reported a significant hike in gender dysphoria diagnoses in 49 out of 50 U.S. states between 2018 and 2022. The only state to buck the trend was South Dakota. This condition, marked by a disconnect between a person’s birth sex and their emotional and psychological identity, saw the highest surges in Virginia, Indiana, Alaska, and Utah, with growth rates escalating between 183% and 274%.

The Youth and Gender Dysphoria

A notable detail in the report was the considerable increase in minors seeking gender-related medical interventions. The percentage of Americans under the age of 18 pursuing surgeries and hormone therapies has jumped from 10% in 2016 to 18% in recent times. This trend comes amidst contentious debates on gender-affirming care and transgender rights across the U.S. In fact, Ohio’s House has voted to restrict gender care for minors, and South Carolina lawmakers are pushing a bill to ban health care for transgender minors.

The Viral NYC Subway Rat Incident

Moving to New York City, a video that has been circulating on social media platforms has drawn sharp attention to the city’s persisting rat problem. The footage shows rats emerging from under a homeless man’s blanket on a subway platform, as the man continues to sleep, oblivious to the commotion. This disturbing scene has ignited renewed conversations about the significant rat infestation in NYC subway stations.

Maine Shooting Warning Ignored

In a chilling turn of events, a fatal mass shooting in Lewiston was foreshadowed by a warning that went unheeded. Sean Hodgson, former roommate of the shooter Robert Card, and a U.S. Army reservist, had raised concerns about Card’s deteriorating mental state to his Army supervisor. Hodgson’s fears stemmed from Card’s escalating anger and paranoia, his refusal to seek help, and his access to firearms. Despite this forewarning, six weeks later, Card executed a mass shooting at a bowling alley and a bar, leading to 18 fatalities before he took his own life.