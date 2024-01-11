Unprecedented Fleet Expansion for Denver Health Paramedic Division with 10 New Ambulances

The Denver Health Paramedic Division has significantly expanded its fleet with the addition of 10 new ambulances, marking the largest one-time expansion in the hospital's history. This update comes after a gap since 2020, attributed to the supply chain disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Enhanced Emergency Response

Chief Paramedic Gary Bryskiewicz underscored the crucial role of the new vehicles, considering the extensive mileage of 1.2 million miles covered annually by the fleet. The division services an average of 130,000 calls each year in Denver, highlighting the extensive reach and impact of their operations. The new ambulances have been redesigned to be more 'purpose-specific' for the city, with improvements such as narrower builds to navigate through city alleyways efficiently, enhancing the division's capacity to respond to emergencies more effectively.

Philanthropic Contribution

The addition was made possible, in part, by a generous contribution from Jessica Zoffnas Barclay, a former patient of Denver Health Paramedics. Barclay, who recovered from a critical head injury, along with her family and friends, raised funds that went towards the purchase of two new ambulances. This effort was further bolstered by a matching donation from the Anschutz Foundation. Highlighting the potential ripple effect of such contributions, Bryskiewicz pointed out that a single ambulance is projected to touch 20,000 lives.

The Broader Impact

The Denver Health Paramedic Division provides 911 Advanced Life Support (ALS) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and ambulance transportation to the City and County of Denver, Denver International Airport, as well as the cities of Glendale, Sheridan, Englewood, and areas of unincorporated Arapahoe County. As such, the addition of these 10 new ambulances will not only significantly enhance the division's capacity to respond to emergencies but also extend its reach and impact on the broader Denver community.