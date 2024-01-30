Unpaid Salaries Ignite Strike at Delhi's Largest Government Hospital

In the heart of India's capital, Delhi, the largest government hospital has found itself in an operational gridlock. The cause? A strike by 47 contractual technicians, including operation theatre (OT) and lab technicians. As a direct fallout, three out of nine operation theatres have been forced to reschedule surgeries, disrupting the smooth functioning of the hospital.

Unpaid Salaries Ignite the Strike

The technicians, who were brought on board during the pandemic in 2021, have not received their remuneration for the last ten months. Despite having written to the Medical Director multiple times, their pleas have fallen on deaf ears. The desperation has grown to such an extent that these technicians, who are instrumental in surgeries and critical care, have resorted to taking personal loans to sustain themselves amidst the non-payment of salaries.

Central Administrative Tribunal's Stay Order Ignored

The Central Administrative Tribunal had issued a stay order on the termination of these technicians, but the salaries remain unpaid. The reason? The finance department reportedly withholding funds for various departments. This has manifested into a broader issue of unpaid salaries, affecting not just the technicians but also extending to payments due to contractors.

The Aftermath of the Strike and the Way Forward

After a meeting with the Medical Director, who committed to resolving the issue within 10-15 days, the technicians agreed to resume work the following Tuesday. However, the hospital reportedly still faces a shortage of technicians and paramedical staff. The Delhi government spokesperson has put the blame squarely on the central government's control over officers, alleging that it has resulted in intentional obstructions in the functioning of the Delhi government departments, causing distress to the citizens of Delhi.