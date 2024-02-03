Unpacking Restrictive Eating Patterns in Autistic Children: Challenges and Strategies

Autistic children have a common trait of restrictive eating patterns, demonstrating strong preferences for specific food textures, colors, and temperatures. This peculiarity, as shared by professionals such as Dr. Sharon Smile and occupational therapist Moira Pena, presents challenges and requires strategic approaches.

Feeding Difficulties in Autistic Children

Dr. Smile, a professional at the Sunny Hill Centre at B.C. Children's Hospital, observes that feeding difficulties in autistic children can emerge from as early as one to two years of age. This issue becomes a significant concern for parents, as it directly impacts the child's health and growth.

Atypical Eating Behaviors

Occupational therapist Moira Pena points out that up to 90% of autistic children exhibit atypical eating behaviors. She emphasizes that these behaviors are not a result of parental shortcomings but could be linked to biological and genetic factors. Pena also notes that autistic children might need multiple exposures to new foods before acceptance.

Interventions and the MOBSE Framework

Interventions for addressing these eating issues include keeping food diaries, conducting mealtime behavior evaluations, and formulating individualized treatment plans with set goals. These strategies often require the involvement of multi-disciplinary teams. The MOBSE framework, developed by Dr. Smile's research team at Holland Bloorview, evaluates multiple facets of feeding issues. It considers nutritional stability, gastrointestinal concerns, mental health, and mealtime behaviors.

Practical Strategies

Various practical strategies are recommended to cope with the restrictive eating patterns of autistic children. Ensuring proper seating support for the child at the table, establishing calming pre-mealtime routines, challenging personal beliefs about food and mealtimes, and the Division of Responsibility rule can gradually increase the acceptance of new foods through exposure and play. The latter principle emphasizes a shared responsibility, where parents are responsible for what, when, and where the child eats, while the child decides how much and whether to eat.