UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services

In the western reaches of Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan, a glimmer of hope and solace has touched the residents of the Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons Camp. The agents of this change? The Bangladeshi Blue Helmets from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who provided free medical services to the camp’s residents. Over 500 people, displaced and wearied, found relief from their ailments, with treatments catering to a range of health concerns, from deteriorating eyesight and skin diseases to severe malaria and persistent coughs.

Residents Express Gratitude for Timely Medical Assistance

The impact of these services, however, transcends the physical realm. For residents like Basma John, the medical assistance was not just a treatment—it was a lifeline. John, a mother, witnessed her child’s recovery from severe malaria, a feat facilitated by the UNMISS peacekeepers. Her gratitude echoed in the camp, a testament to the tangible change the medical services brought about. Amidst a landscape where hospitals and health facilities are scarce, these free services were a beacon of resilience and community support.

UNMISS’s Dedication to Protecting Civilians and Building Trust

The UNMISS peacekeepers’ commitment to the protection of civilians and building community confidence is a cornerstone of their mission in South Sudan. Major Mizan Rahman of UNMISS underscored this dedication, emphasizing the mission’s commitment to serving the people and fostering trust among the vulnerable. This medical clinic is just one example of the mission’s ongoing efforts to support the South Sudanese people during a critical period of democratic transition and upcoming elections.

Continued Support in a Time of Change

South Sudan finds itself at a crossroads, with the anticipation of a democratic transition and the challenges posed by a lack of robust healthcare infrastructure. The UNMISS peacekeepers’ work is more than a series of free medical services—it’s a manifestation of their commitment to supporting the South Sudanese people during this pivotal time. The hope is that these medical clinics will continue to serve communities like the Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons Camp, providing much-needed relief and reinforcing the sense of community and resilience.