en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services

In the western reaches of Bahr el Ghazal, South Sudan, a glimmer of hope and solace has touched the residents of the Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons Camp. The agents of this change? The Bangladeshi Blue Helmets from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), who provided free medical services to the camp’s residents. Over 500 people, displaced and wearied, found relief from their ailments, with treatments catering to a range of health concerns, from deteriorating eyesight and skin diseases to severe malaria and persistent coughs.

Residents Express Gratitude for Timely Medical Assistance

The impact of these services, however, transcends the physical realm. For residents like Basma John, the medical assistance was not just a treatment—it was a lifeline. John, a mother, witnessed her child’s recovery from severe malaria, a feat facilitated by the UNMISS peacekeepers. Her gratitude echoed in the camp, a testament to the tangible change the medical services brought about. Amidst a landscape where hospitals and health facilities are scarce, these free services were a beacon of resilience and community support.

UNMISS’s Dedication to Protecting Civilians and Building Trust

The UNMISS peacekeepers’ commitment to the protection of civilians and building community confidence is a cornerstone of their mission in South Sudan. Major Mizan Rahman of UNMISS underscored this dedication, emphasizing the mission’s commitment to serving the people and fostering trust among the vulnerable. This medical clinic is just one example of the mission’s ongoing efforts to support the South Sudanese people during a critical period of democratic transition and upcoming elections.

Continued Support in a Time of Change

South Sudan finds itself at a crossroads, with the anticipation of a democratic transition and the challenges posed by a lack of robust healthcare infrastructure. The UNMISS peacekeepers’ work is more than a series of free medical services—it’s a manifestation of their commitment to supporting the South Sudanese people during this pivotal time. The hope is that these medical clinics will continue to serve communities like the Naivasha Internally Displaced Persons Camp, providing much-needed relief and reinforcing the sense of community and resilience.

0
Africa Health Human Rights
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
12 mins ago
Global Warming's Hot Topic: How Climate Change Influences Family Planning
Climate change, a global concern that has been on the radar of environmentalists and policymakers, is now subtly influencing family planning decisions across the world. A revealing research study has unearthed varying perspectives across different regions, showing how people’s concerns about the future effects of climate change are affecting their reproductive choices. The Influence of
Global Warming's Hot Topic: How Climate Change Influences Family Planning
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
47 mins ago
Titin Truncating Variants: A Shared Genetic Risk Factor for Heart Diseases Across Ancestral Lines
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
56 mins ago
Lome Peace and Security Forum: Fostering Peace and Prosperity in Africa
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
27 mins ago
Ghanaian's Record-Breaking Stand-a-thon Attempt Aborted: A Test of Human Endurance
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
32 mins ago
The Silent Scourge: Combating Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth
36 mins ago
Cafca Limited on the Hunt for New CEO, Aiming to Continue Growth
Latest Headlines
World News
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
1 min
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
1 min
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
2 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
3 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
3 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
7 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
7 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
7 mins
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
37 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
57 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app