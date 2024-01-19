Unmasking the Severity of 100% Fatal Neurodegenerative Diseases

In a recent revelation, a study has unveiled a strain that heavily impacts genetically modified mice, producing symptoms such as weight loss, lethargy, stooped posture, and white eyes, ultimately leading to death within a span of eight days. While this study has yet to be peer-reviewed and is limited in scope, it reiterates the grave nature of 100% fatal diseases, however uncommon they may be.

Unmasking Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease

Among these diseases is Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a swiftly progressing neurodegenerative disorder culminating in death typically within a year of onset. Sharing similarities with Alzheimer's, it manifests with impaired cognition, memory loss, and personality shifts.

Fatal Familial Insomnia: A Sleepless Nightmare

Fatal Familial Insomnia is another scarce genetic condition with symptoms encompassing sleep disturbances and memory loss. Up to this point, no cure has been found.

Kuru: A Dwindling Epidemic

Kuru, once a widespread epidemic due to ritualistic cannibalism in New Guinea, has nearly vanished with the decline in such practices. It's characterized by an unsteady gait, tremors, and ultimately death.

Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker Syndrome: A Genetic Misfortune

Gerstmann-Sträussler-Scheinker syndrome is an inherited neurodegenerative disease leading to issues with muscle coordination, dementia, and other severe symptoms, with no known treatment to slow its progression.

Rabies: A Rare but Deadly Encounter

Lastly, rabies is a highly fatal disease that follows an animal bite, characterized by flu-like symptoms that evolve into severe neurological dysfunction. Despite its high fatality rate, human cases of rabies are extremely rare, with only one to three reported annually in the United States.

The discussed diseases underline the urgency of research into neurodegenerative disorders, which could shed light on potential treatments and our overall understanding of these deadly conditions.