Health

Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Unmasking the New COVID-19 Surge: Seasonal Implications and the JN.1 Variant

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, with an increase in cases raising questions about a possible new surge and seasonal implications. Virologist Jeremy Kamil from Louisiana State University Health Shreveport confirms the surge, pointing to a rise in hospitalizations and deaths across the United States. Meanwhile, hospitals are reinstating precautionary measures, and wastewater surveillance indicates increased levels of the virus.

COVID-19 versus Influenza: A Dangerous Comparison

Despite many drawing parallels between COVID-19 and the flu, health experts are urging caution. COVID-19 has proven to be more lethal than influenza, and its ability to strike at any time of the year makes it a formidable adversary. However, it has been observed to intensify around holidays and large gatherings, leading some to speculate about its seasonal patterns.

The JN.1 Variant: A New Challenge

The strain currently in circulation, JN.1, is highly transmissible, adding to the complexity of the situation. This variant is now responsible for over 60% of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., leading to increased hospital admissions and ICU admissions. Dr. Eric Topol has voiced concerns about the potential long-term effects of this new variant and the need for effective treatments.

Household Spread and Mitigation Measures

For families where all members test positive for COVID-19, experts are advising against isolating from one another within the household, as further exposure will not prolong the illness. This advice comes alongside increasing calls for adherence to mitigation measures like vaccination. Despite the rollout of the updated COVID-19 vaccine, only 19% of adults and 8% of children have received it. With the World Health Organization ready to designate a new variant if necessary, the importance of vaccination and other protective measures cannot be overstated.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

