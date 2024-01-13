en English
Health

Unmasking the Impact of SARS-CoV-2 Variants on Lung Tissue Severity

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
Two groundbreaking studies from UT Southwestern Medical Center have shed new light on the effects of different SARS-CoV-2 variants on lung tissue, revealing potential reasons behind the varied severity of COVID-19 infections. Led by Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis, these researches provide valuable insights that could significantly advance COVID-19 treatments, addressing a critical healthcare challenge that has claimed millions of lives globally since early 2020.

Revealing the Role of Variants in Lung Tissue Remodeling

The first study delves into the impacts of specific SARS-CoV-2 variants on lung tissue remodeling, a physiological response to viral infections. The focus of the investigation was on matrix metalloproteinases (MMPs), enzymes instrumental in tissue reshaping. It was found that different variants stimulate varying increases in MMPs, potentially explaining the divergent intensity of COVID-19 cases. The research suggests that therapeutic targeting of MMPs could help mitigate lung injury and long-term complications associated with the disease.

Unveiling the Behavior of Delta and Omicron Variants

The second study scrutinized how the Delta and Omicron variants behave at the viral protein level within specific lung cell subtypes. The findings indicate a correlation between increased viral protein levels in certain cell subtypes, including immune cells, and the severity of lung disease. This correlation lays a strong foundation for understanding why certain variants, such as Delta, are associated with more severe infections.

Implications and Future Research

These pioneering studies underscore the crucial need for further research on viral protein expression in different SARS-CoV-2 variants and lung cells. They suggest that the virus may be evolving in a potentially disconcerting direction, with newer variants like BA 2.86 exhibiting efficient infection and fusion capabilities in lower lung cells, features that are generally associated with severe disease symptoms. There is also an apprehension about future variants possibly acquiring additional mutations, making them even more concerning.

This research leverages a transgenic mouse model to provide in vivo insight into the differential impact of SARS-CoV-2 Wuhan strain and its Delta and Omicron variants on lung tissue at the protein level. The findings suggest that the differential impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on lung tissue may be attributed to differential patterns of viral protein levels among specific cell subtypes. This study addresses the gaps in knowledge regarding the in vivo impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on viral replication at the single-cell and protein levels, providing important insights into the mechanisms driving lung injury and severity in COVID-19.

Health Science & Technology
