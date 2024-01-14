en English
Climate & Environment

Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Unmasking the Climate Impact of the U.S. Healthcare Sector

The overlooked giant in the room, the U.S. healthcare sector, has been laying down a significant carbon footprint, dwarfing even the U.S. military’s emissions. A largely ignored aspect of this environmental impact is the ‘social cost’ of these greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions—a metric that measures the societal damages that these emissions cause. Despite such a critical metric being in use by federal agencies since 2008, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has turned a blind eye to the healthcare industry’s emissions.

Healthcare’s Heavy Carbon Footprint

In 2018 alone, the U.S. healthcare sector emitted a staggering 553 million metric tons of CO2 equivalent (CO2e). This accounted for a whopping 12% of the total U.S. emissions, nearly five times the emissions of the U.S. military. On a global scale, if the healthcare sector were a country, it would rank as the fifth-largest greenhouse gas emitter. This presents a grave concern, given the sheer size of the industry within the world’s largest economy and the significant energy inefficiency among hospitals.

The Disproportionate Impact on Beneficiaries

What compounds the problem is the disproportionate harm these emissions cause to Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries. Yet, the HHS neither regulates these emissions nor discusses the GHG social costs. The social cost of GHG emissions includes estimated societal damages, particularly health harms, resulting from emissions that aren’t accounted for economically, i.e., they are externalized.

The Challenge of Calculating Healthcare’s GHG Emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has updated the social cost of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide, taking into account different discount rates and damage models for the period 2020-2080. However, calculating the total social cost of healthcare’s GHG emissions is challenging due to the EPA’s inventory not disaggregating healthcare emissions. Given that methane and nitrous oxide have higher Global Warming Potential (GWP) scores, their social costs are substantially higher than carbon dioxide.

Capital Markets and the GHG Footprint

As the EPA’s report on GHG social costs gains traction, it is becoming an important reference for capital markets seeking to identify an acceptable GHG footprint. Yet, the lack of regulation and attention to the healthcare industry’s emissions raises concerns about the sector’s role in climate change and how it might be addressed moving forward.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

