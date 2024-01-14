en English
Health

Unmasking Salmonella’s Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:38 pm EST
Unmasking Salmonella’s Survival Tactics: The Role of TamAB and Bam

Stepping into the microscopic world, recent findings have unveiled the survival tactics of Salmonella, a notorious foodborne pathogen, within macrophages, cells that typically annihilate bacteria. The study, conducted at the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, illuminates the key role of a protein system, TamAB, in the bacteria’s survival and drug sensitivity, opening up a new avenue for the development of treatments for Salmonella infections.

Salmonella’s Survival Kit: Bam and TamAB

Normally, Salmonella employs a protein complex known as Bam to assemble proteins on its outer membrane. However, within the hostile environment of macrophages, where the Bam complex is compromised, the bacteria rely on the PhoPQ system for adaptation. The latest research has shown that the TamAB complex, regulated by PhoPQ, may perform similar functions to Bam.

Experiments revealed that Salmonella mutants lacking TamAB could still infect mice. However, when both the Bam and TamAB complexes were compromised, the bacteria became more sensitive, particularly to vancomycin. This antibiotic, typically ineffective against Salmonella due to the bacteria’s protective outer membrane, showed increased efficiency.

Implications for Drug Sensitivity

The study suggests that the TamAB and Bam complexes are crucial in maintaining the outer membrane of the bacteria, impacting its sensitivity to antibiotics. Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the research carries significant implications for drug sensitivity and the development of treatments for Salmonella infections.

Moving Forward: Understanding Salmonella’s Outer Membrane

The goal moving forward is to delve deeper into the structure of Salmonella’s outer membrane within macrophages. This understanding could lead to enhancements in drug efficacy, furthering the fight against this persistent pathogen. The research was published in the Journal of Bacteriology.

Another study has discovered spermidine’s role in the early stages of Salmonella pathogenesis, controlling the bacteria’s motility and regulating the mRNA expression of adhesive structures. Spermidine plays a key role in the infection cycle and survival of Salmonella within host epithelial cells. This research delves into the regulatory network involving spermidine, offering further insights into the behavior and survival of Salmonella.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

