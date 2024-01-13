en English
Health

Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Unmasking Fatphobia: The Last Acceptable Bias

In a world progressively coming to terms with different forms of discrimination, one persistent bias lingers unabated – fatphobia. Despite the strides made in fostering inclusivity and equality for various marginalized groups, discrimination against fat people remains a glaring blind spot in societal consciousness.

Unveiling the Unconscious Bias: The Harvard Study

A study conducted at the renowned psychology department of Harvard University lays bare the stark reality: unconscious bias against body size is not only prevalent but is actually on the rise. This is a disturbing trend, particularly when set against the backdrop of other biases that are, encouragingly, on the decline. This disturbing anomaly raises crucial questions about societal attitudes and perceptions.

Behind the Bias: Fatness in Perspective

At the heart of the issue is the common perception of fatness as a choice, a notion that conveniently sidesteps the complex interplay of factors such as genetics, unequal food environments, economic injustice, and health conditions. The persistent belief that one’s body size is entirely within one’s control fuels the bias, bolstered by the myth that losing weight is a simple matter of willpower and discipline. However, long-term diet studies consistently show that most people regain the weight they lose, and many end up heavier than when they started.

From Healthcare to Education: Discrimination in All Walks of Life

Education, employment, healthcare – no sphere of life is free from the insidious reach of fatphobia. Particularly alarming is the discrimination faced by fat individuals in healthcare. Disturbingly, some doctors admit to harboring negative attitudes towards their fat patients, which undoubtedly affects the quality of care they receive.

As a society, we must move beyond the myopic view of body size and recognize that all individuals, regardless of their size, are deserving of fair treatment, compassion, and acceptance. Collective action, not individual conformity to unrealistic societal standards, is the key to combating the pervasive problem of fatphobia.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

