Unmasking Anxiety: Procrastination at Work More Than Just Laziness

Do you catch yourself frequently putting off tasks on your to-do list at work? Instead of moving forward on a project with a looming deadline or being proactive about your overflowing inbox, you feel stuck. It might not be you; it's your worried, nervous system. Too often, procrastinating on a work assignment gets dismissed as laziness, but the habit is actually one of the most common forms of work anxiety.

Understanding Work-Related Anxiety

"The public is likely not aware of the role or extent that the nervous system plays in our day-to-day lives and how it informs our well-being," said Chicago-based psychotherapist Cathy Ranieri. In the workplace, when we feel overwhelmed, overworked, or nervous about our job, the nervous system reacts by assessing it as a potential threat to our safety. For some, this kicks on the fight or flight response. For many people, especially at work, it kicks on the freeze response: procrastination. Procrastination is one of the more under-discussed symptoms of anxiety because it's often seen as a choice rather than a byproduct of a deeper issue. In reality, many cases of procrastination can essentially be avoidance, a coping technique many people with untreated anxiety tend to engage in.

Breaking the Cycle

"But experts stress it's not a useful behavior. Putting off sending that one email can feel like a seemingly harmless act, but the more you avoid your tasks, the more that can actually worsen your anxiety," noted Jordan White, a licensed clinical social worker in Florida and Illinois. Someone with anxiety will feel a need to avoid the topic or task because completing or thinking about completing the task creates a deep worry for them, whether it's a thought that they would fail or whether it's a thought of 'I'm not good enough.'

Strategies for Overcoming Procrastination

Here are some tips on how to address your procrastination anxiety so you can complete a task: Map out your days so you know exactly what you need to do. "By creating a schedule, we are planning out our time and not creating a space to avoid anything," White said. Another way to avoid procrastination is by completing the task you want to avoid first. By completing the task you want to avoid first, you aren't giving yourself a chance to avoid it at all and instead are addressing it. "Don't beat yourself up for the procrastinating you have been doing," Ranieri said, suggesting speaking to yourself like you would to a friend or loved one. Use some self-compassion like 'This is hard for me right now.'

When responsibility piles up, deadlines are approaching, and expectations are overwhelming, procrastination becomes part of the automatic response to the identified threat. "In the freeze state, the body is attempting to conserve energy to survive the threat, which is why it often feels impossible to get things done. There may be low motivation, fatigue, or a feeling of helplessness," Ranieri explained.

Breaking through procrastination requires a multifaceted approach, combining time management techniques, self-compassion, and sometimes, professional help to address underlying anxiety issues. By acknowledging procrastination as a legitimate reaction to stress rather than a personal failing, individuals can begin to tackle it more effectively, enhancing both their productivity and mental health.