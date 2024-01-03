en English
Health

Unlocking the Role of Microglia in Cognitive Deficits Post-Radiation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST
A landmark study by the Del Monte Institute for Neuroscience at the University of Rochester has unearthed a crucial role played by microglia, the brain’s immune cells, in cognitive deficits following radiation exposure. As published in the International Journal of Radiation Oncology Biology Physics, the research significantly builds upon prior discoveries about microglial damage to neural synapses after radiation. These synapses are vital for cognitive functioning and memory.

Implications for Cancer Survivors

The study, piloted by M. Kerry O’Banion, MD, PhD, underscores that cognitive impairments pose a significant problem for cancer survivors undergoing brain radiotherapy. In a bid to understand and alleviate these deficits, the research team conducted behavioral tests on mice to evaluate their cognitive functions before and after radiation exposure.

Interestingly, their findings revealed that female mice were resistant to radiation-induced cognitive damage. In contrast, male mice demonstrated memory and task performance impairments, which correlated with synapse loss and microglial over-reactivity.

A Potential Treatment Pathway

By focusing on the microglial pathway responsible for synapse removal, the researchers discovered that mice with mutant microglia did not exhibit cognitive decline after radiation. In addition, the administration of the drug Leukadherin-1, which blocks the same pathway, also thwarted cognitive decline in the treated mice.

This breakthrough discovery suggests that targeting microglial pathways could be pivotal in devising therapies to prevent cognitive issues in patients requiring brain radiotherapy. Importantly, the research hints at broader implications for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Collaborative Efforts and Future Directions

The study, a cooperative effort involving researchers such as Joshua Hinkle, PhD, John Olschowka, PhD, and Jacqueline Williams, PhD, was supported by the National Institutes of Health and NASA. The findings pave the way for further research into the role of microglia in cognitive functions and how their manipulation can lead to improved treatments for cognitive impairments post-radiation.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

