en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strategy for Future Health Costs

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:04 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 4:38 pm EST
Unlocking the Potential of Health Savings Accounts: A Financial Strategy for Future Health Costs

Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) are an underutilized tool for long-term health care savings, despite being a triple tax-advantaged account offering tax-free contributions, growth, and withdrawals for medical costs. A survey by the Plan Sponsor Council of America revealed a mere 19% of HSA participants invest their funds, with the majority treating their HSAs akin to traditional bank accounts, keeping their money in cash.

Financial Experts Advise Investing in HSAs

This prevalent practice runs counter to financial experts’ advice to invest and maximize HSA funds, akin to managing a 401(k) retirement plan. According to Lee Baker, a certified financial planner and member of CNBC’s Advisor Council, an optimal strategy involves maintaining cash equivalent to one’s annual insurance deductible in the HSA, and investing the remaining funds. This approach allows the HSA to potentially increase in value over time, preparing for future health expenses.

Barrier to HSA Investments

However, not everyone can afford to pay current medical bills out-of-pocket to let their HSA funds grow. Moreover, about 40% of employers do not offer investment options for HSAs, only cash options. Employees are not restricted to their employer-provided HSA options and can open an HSA with different providers to access investment choices. This flexibility can unlock the potential of HSAs for long-term health care savings.

HSAs: A Key Component for Retirement Planning

HSAs are one of the seven crucial accounts for organizing retirement, along with checking accounts, high yield savings accounts, work retirement accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts (IRA), Roth IRAs, and brokerage accounts. Careful planning is required to optimize retirement benefits, including considering tax implications and potential impact on Medicare premiums. HSAs offer a unique opportunity to save for future health-related costs in a tax-efficient way, making them a key component of comprehensive personal finance management.

0
Health Investments
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park

By Nimrah Khatoon

Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol

By Mazhar Abbas

Cancer Care Crisis: NHS Disruptions Lead to Cancelled Appointments

By Nitish Verma

MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey ...
@Fitness · 2 hours
MasterChef Star Gregg Wallace's Remarkable Weight Loss Journey ...
heart comment 0
METI Urges New Year’s Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet

By BNN Correspondents

METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment

By Safak Costu

Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
13 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
13 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
27 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
30 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
36 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
37 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
44 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
45 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
46 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
1 hour
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app