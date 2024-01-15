en English
Health

Unlocking the Potential of Epigenetic Modifications in Cancer Therapeutics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:41 am EST
Cancer, a complex disease influenced by genetic mutations, epigenetic dysregulation, and environmental factors, has been a subject of intensive research. Epigenetic modifications, dynamic and reversible in nature, play a crucial role in cancer’s development and progression. These include DNA methylation, histone modification, and RNA modification, all regulated by the genome’s three-dimensional organization. The potential of small molecule inhibitors that target these epigenetic changes for reversing epimutations is currently under exploration in clinical trials.

Enhanced Understanding through Next-Generation Sequencing and Artificial Intelligence

The advent of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and artificial intelligence (AI) has significantly enhanced our understanding of epigenetic regulation in cancer, contributing to the development of targeted anticancer therapies. DNA methylation, a key epigenetic mechanism, involves the addition of a methyl group to cytosine residues, serving as a differentiating factor between normal and cancerous cells. The human genome contains three DNMT subtypes essential for maintaining and establishing methylation patterns, with DNMT3A and DNMT3B being responsible for de novo methylation.

Role of Histone Methylation and Acetylation in Chromatin State Determination

Histone methylation, regulated by lysine methyltransferases (KMTs) and lysine demethylases (KDMs), is another critical aspect of chromatin state determination. The enzymes controlling histone acetylation, histone acetyltransferases (HATs), and histone deacetylases (HDACs), regulate gene transcription by modulating chromatin accessibility.

Abnormal RNA Modifications and Cancer

Abnormal RNA modifications, including N6-methyladenosine (m6A), contribute to cancer by affecting mRNA stability and translation. Non-coding RNAs like microRNAs (miRNAs) and long non-coding RNAs (lncRNAs) have emerged as significant regulators of gene expression. These RNAs are potential cancer biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

In conclusion, the reversibility of epigenetic modifications offers promising avenues for therapeutic interventions in cancer. Research into these avenues is progressing rapidly, thanks to advancements in technology and increased collaboration between academic, clinical, and industry scientists. The ultimate goal is to provide better, more effective treatments for cancer patients.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

