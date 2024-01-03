en English
Health

Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:02 am EST
Unlocking Predictors of Virus Variant Infectiousness: A Step Forward in Public Health Preparedness

In a breakthrough that stands to bolster public health preparedness and intervention strategies, a study has identified key predictors that can determine whether a new variant of a virus will become infectious. According to the study, the predictive performance for assessing the infectiousness of a new variant increases to 80.1% after observing its characteristics for two weeks. The most significant indicators of a variant’s potential to spread include the initial pattern of infections it causes, the mutations present in the variant’s spike protein, and the degree of difference between the new variant’s mutations and those of the most prevalent variant during the time of analysis.

Decoding the Infectiousness of a Virus Variant

A team led by Retsef Levi developed an AI model capable of predicting which variants of SARS-CoV-2 could trigger new waves of infection with considerable precision. The team made use of 9 million genetic sequences of the virus obtained from 30 countries and various epidemiological factors to identify key predictive elements. The model’s initial accuracy stood at 72.8%, which increased to 80.1% after two weeks of observation. Such a model could also be adapted for other infectious diseases, offering new perspectives in monitoring and managing infections.

Breakthrough AI Technology in Action

The AI model developed by researchers successfully detected 72.8% of variants after a single week of use, and the detection rate improved to 80% after two weeks of observation. The application of this technology is not limited to SARS-CoV-2. It can be used to predict the spread trajectory of newly detected variants of other infectious diseases as well.

Implications for Public Health Preparedness

This study’s findings could significantly aid in early detection and response to potentially infectious variants. By providing an understanding of the factors that determine a variant’s infectiousness, it enables health authorities to make informed decisions about implementing intervention strategies. Moreover, the ability to predict the infectiousness of a variant could also prove useful in evaluating the effectiveness of new treatment protocols and therapies.

Health Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

