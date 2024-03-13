Unlocking Cold Sensation Mystery: U-M Researchers Identify Key Protein

Have you ever wondered why we feel that shivering sensation as the temperature drops in winters? What makes the body sense the changes in the surrounding? Researchers from the University of Michigan have identified a protein that enables mammals to sense cold temperatures, bridging a significant gap in the field of sensory biology. This discovery could pave the way for new insights into how humans perceive cold and why certain individuals experience heightened sensitivity to cold under specific health conditions.

Decoding Cold Perception

For decades, scientists have been unraveling the mysteries of how we perceive temperature, identifying proteins responsible for sensing heat, warmth, and moderate coolness. However, the mechanism behind the sensation of cold temperatures below 15 degrees Celcius remained elusive until now. The team, led by neuroscientist Shawn Xu of the U-M Life Sciences Institute, has pinpointed the protein GluK2 as the key to cold sensation in mammals. This breakthrough builds on previous research conducted in 2019, where Xu's lab discovered the first cold-sensing receptor protein in Caenorhabditis elegans, tiny worms used as model organisms for studying sensory responses.

Experimental Insights and Implications

To test their theory, the team conducted experiments on mice lacking the GluK2 gene, observing their reactions to different temperatures and stimuli. Results showed that while these mice responded normally to hot, warm, and cool temperatures, they exhibited no reaction to noxious cold, confirming GluK2's role in cold sensation. Interestingly, GluK2 is primarily located in neurons within the brain, facilitating communication through chemical signals. However, it is also expressed in sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, indicating its dual function in processing temperature cues.

Potential for Human Health Impact

The discovery of the protein's role in sensing cold not only fills a longstanding knowledge gap but also holds potential implications for human health. For instance, cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy often report painful reactions to cold, suggesting that GluK2 could serve as a therapeutic target for alleviating such discomfort. As the research community delves deeper into the functions of GluK2, this finding opens new avenues for understanding and treating conditions related to cold sensitivity.