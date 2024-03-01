Unlock Your Push-Up Potential: Expert Tips for Overcoming Common Hurdles

With all the exercise machines at the gym and countless number of workout videos online, it can feel intimidating about where to start. When in doubt, you can't go wrong with the basics. Push-ups are a classic way of strengthening your body. Beyond toning your chest, pushups activate muscles in your back, hamstrings, abs, quads, and triceps. Another perk is that you don't need fancy equipment or a gym membership -- just yourself and some space on the floor. There's only one catch: Push-ups are notoriously hard to do correctly but not impossible.

Mastering the Basics

First, check your form. An incorrect stance can make it difficult to engage the right muscles. Try this step-by-step guide to conquer the proper push-up position: A common issue for people having trouble with push-ups is maintaining their body in a straight line, says Ashley Carter, a personal trainer and health coach in Washington D.C. People may unknowingly dip their hips or spread their hands too far forward because they have trouble supporting the plank position. If stance is an issue, Carter recommends perfecting your plank first before trying a push-up. You can use a mirror to watch your form and adjust when needed.

Building Strength and Form

Engaging the core is essential for maintaining the proper push-up stance and avoiding pain in your lower back and wrist, which may be used to compensate for the lack of core control. Carter advises to draw your belly button to your spine, a feeling similar to bracing for a punch in the gut. Additionally, squeezing the thighs and glutes activates those muscles, giving you the power to push yourself back up while keeping the spine neutral.

People unconsciously forget to breathe when concentrating on a difficult activity. The same goes when you're focusing on completing a push-up. Sergio Pedemonte, a personal trainer and owner of Your House Fitness in Toronto, says taking a deep breath and holding it can help engage the core. However, releasing the breath is just as important as the muscles need oxygen to get through a strenuous workout. Forgetting to breathe out can tire out your muscles more quickly.

Progress and Variations

Everyone's fitness level is different, and sometimes that calls for regressions or progressions. If you are someone who's having trouble with push-ups, there are several variations you can try that are less physically demanding on your body. While regressions scale back the intensity of the workout, it is not an easier workout. It still challenges your muscles but allows you to maintain a more consistent form and complete it at a more consistent pace.

Once you've gotten used to some of the easier regressions, you might ask yourself when it's time to move up to a harder variation. That's up to a person's individual goals. Carter recommends having a certain number of reps you want to accomplish and adding one or two harder variations each time. Pedemonte says you can check your progress by seeing if you can complete five repetitions in three to five sets in a slow and controlled manner.

No matter how you train, don't beat yourself up if you aren't seeing results immediately. Pedemonte says the most important thing is consistency. Keep challenging yourself and listen to your body when it is time to rest. The results will show up if you keep showing up.

