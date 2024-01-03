Unlicensed Midwife Ordered to Cease Services by Rhode Island Department of Health

On December 25, 2023, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) issued a ‘cease and desist’ order to Vanessa Lewis, accusing her of providing unlicensed midwifery services in Rhode Island. An archived version of Lewis’s website newlifeblessings.com, currently under maintenance, showcased her advertising of home birth midwifery services across various locations in Rhode Island, including Chepachet, Foster, Glendale, Greenville, Harrisville, Johnston, North Scituate, Pascoag, Providence, Smithfield, Wallum Lake, and Woonsocket.

Unlicensed Midwifery Services

Lewis, despite claims that the referenced website is outdated, was found to be advertising her services without a license, a direct violation of Rhode Island’s state laws. The RIDOH’s order explicitly noted that engaging in the practice of midwifery and advertising such services in Rhode Island requires a license.

RIDOH’s Action

Upon determining that Lewis was not licensed to provide midwifery services in Rhode Island, RIDOH swiftly ordered her to immediately cease and desist from practicing and advertising her services in the state. Lewis has declined to comment on the RIDOH’s action or her licensing status.

Additional Services

Aside from offering unlicensed midwifery services, Lewis also offered birth photography services, with a range of investment packages designed to suit various family budgets. These photography services were marketed at a cost of $2,000.