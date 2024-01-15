Unlicensed Hospital Shut Down in Bangladesh Following Child's Death

A harrowing incident unfurled in Bangladesh's healthcare system when an unlicensed hospital operating in Dhaka's Badda area became the epicenter of a tragic incident. The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) ordered the closure of United Medical College Hospital after a young boy named Ayaan lost his life post a circumcision procedure. The hospital, found to be operating without a valid license - a fact that surfaced post the tragedy - has sparked concerns about the country's healthcare oversight.

Reactive Approach and the Need for Proactive Monitoring

The DGHS has faced a barrage of criticism for its reactive approach in dealing with malpractices within the healthcare sector. The authority typically springs into action post-accidents or allegations of medical negligence. The lack of proactive monitoring is often attributed to staff shortages and dearth of magistracy power. This incident is a grim reminder of past cases of medical negligence in the country. For instance, both Mahbuba Rahman Akhi and her newborn lost their lives due to negligence at the Central Hospital, leading to its temporary shutdown. The hospital was later reopened, highlighting a pattern of hospitals resuming operations after closure due to rule violations.

United Medical College Hospital: Operations and Future

United Medical College Hospital had been operating without applying for a license, an unsettling revelation that came to light only after Ayaan's death. The hospital can, however, reapply for registration, pending an investigation report. Amid this, the public relations manager acknowledged the oversight and assured that corrective measures would be taken. He also confirmed that their other facilities remain operational and the patients have been safely discharged.

Healthcare System in Bangladesh: A Closer Look

Bangladesh is home to over 15,000 legal healthcare institutions, with some still awaiting their registration. A proposed committee under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is expected to oversee the DGHS's activities year-round, offering some hope for improved oversight. It is important to note that the Bangladesh Medical and Dental Council (BMDC) is responsible for penalizing negligent doctors, not the DGHS.