Unlicensed Dentistry Practice Unearthed in Taylorsville Basement

Charged with a third-degree felony for unlawful occupational or professional conduct, 32-year-old Enrique Moroni Gomez Vera has been practicing dentistry without a license in the basement of a home in Taylorsville, Utah. This case was unveiled following a tip-off from a student at the Utah College of Dental Hygiene School, who reported that a friend had experienced complications following dental work by Vera.

Taking Root in a Basement

In a covert makeshift dental office in a Taylorsville basement, Vera had set up an operation complete with dental tools, a sterilizer machine, dental molds, medications, and other necessary equipment. The operation was discovered when police, acting on the information given by the student, searched the premises and found not only the equipment but also a record of payments. This evidence suggested that Vera had been treating clients who could not afford traditional dental care.

Unlicensed Practice Unearthed

Upon further investigation, it was found that Vera had been advertising his services on Facebook, in Spanish, claiming that he had studied oral medicine in Peru. However, without a professional license in Utah, his practice, regardless of how clean or organized, was deemed illegal. In an interaction with the police, Vera admitted to knowingly practicing without a license. He further stated that he was in the process of trying to obtain a Utah dental license.

Healthcare: A Matter of Legality and Trust

This case underscores the importance of professional licensing in healthcare, serving as a reminder that while affordability is a concern, it should not compromise legality and trust. Despite the cleanliness of his setup and his intention to help those unable to afford traditional care, Vera's unlicensed practice put patients' health at risk, highlighting the paramount importance of professional licenses in ensuring standardized care and patient safety.