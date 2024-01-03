Unleashing the Potential of Large Language Models in Biomedical Applications

In recent advancements, large language models (LLMs) have made sizable strides in the realm of biomedical applications. The advent of fine-tuned models like BioMedLM, DRAGON, BioLinkBERT, PubMedBERT, BioMegatron, and BioGPT, designed specifically for medical applications, has broadened the horizon of biomedical texts. Performance tests on USMLE-style questions and in-depth studies in the field of ophthalmology unveil the potential of these models.

Reviewing the Rise of LLMs

The review, encompassing scholarly databases like PubMed and Google Scholar, spanned March to October 2023 and included preprints from medRxiv and arXiv. The focus of current medical research remains heavily tilted towards GPT-3.5 and its successor, GPT-4, despite the existence of a multitude of LLMs. These models have shown competency in medical knowledge tests, even without bespoke fine-tuning, with GPT-4 outperforming its predecessor and even rivaling Google’s Med PaLM in certain tests.

LLMs: Beyond Diagnostic Tools

While these tools demonstrate significant potential, their application as standalone diagnostic tools is not recommended, as trained professionals still outpace their performance. The review underscores the utility of LLMs like ChatGPT in generating differential diagnoses, aiding in clinical decision-making, and enhancing patient accessibility to care, especially in underserved communities. The potential application of LLMs also extends to administrative tasks such as drafting clinical notes and analyzing medical records.

The Future of LLMs in Biomedical Applications

Looking ahead, the integration of clinical images to improve patient-specific clinical diagnoses is a field ripe for exploration. The development of multimodal LLMs, capable of processing both text and image inputs, such as the collaboration of GPT-4 with Be My Eyes, promises a new era of healthcare.

Generative AI in Healthcare: An Overview

The influence of generative AI on the healthcare sector extends beyond diagnostic tools. The collaboration between technology companies and major healthcare organizations aims to apply generative AI tools and improve operational efficiency. Investment in generative AI companies by venture capital and growth equity funds underscores the potential impact of this technology in reshaping healthcare institutions.

Addressing Algorithmic Bias in Healthcare

In the quest for better clinical outcomes, a panel of experts has identified five key principles to address algorithmic bias in healthcare algorithms, which are used in diagnosis, treatment, triage, risk stratification, and resource allocation. The panel developed a framework centered on health equity across the algorithm life cycle, to prevent and mitigate biases.

The LLM RAG Combination: A Step Forward

Exploring the use of Mistral 7B, an LLM, both independently and coupled with Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) using recent PubMed articles as a knowledge base, has shown promising results. The LLM RAG combination produces more accurate and detailed responses than using the LLM alone, with the added benefit of transparency by referencing PubMed sources.

ChatGPT: A Promising Tool in Ophthalmology

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot built on LLMs, has shown promising capabilities in ophthalmology, providing accurate responses to questions about retinal diseases and generating differential diagnoses lists. Despite the potential, it is essential for ophthalmologists to be aware of the technology’s limitations and potential role in perpetuating biases in medicine.