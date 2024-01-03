University VC Advocates for Better Conditions to Retain Nigerian Medical Professionals

Prof. Taiwo Asaolu, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilesa in Osun State, has underscored the urgent need to improve the remuneration and welfare of medical personnel in Nigeria to halt the mass exodus of these professionals. His comments came during the inauguration of a hostel for nursing students, where he voiced his disagreement with the notion of compelling medical graduates to serve in Nigeria for a specific period before seeking opportunities abroad.

Enhancing Economic Conditions to Retain Talent

Asaolu’s proposition is a marked departure from the widely held view of imposing mandatory service periods on medical graduates. He posits that the government’s focus should be on improving the economic conditions and making the domestic labor market more appealing to these professionals. The Vice Chancellor believes that if the local labor market offered competitive wages and conducive living conditions, many medical practitioners would choose to stay.

Backing from University Officials

Asaolu’s sentiments were echoed by Gbenga Onigbogi, the Pro-chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of UNILESA. Onigbogi lauded Governor Ademola Adeleke for his support and implored the university’s administration to uphold its standards. This came in the wake of numerous challenges faced by Nigerian doctors, including a staggering doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:5,100, deteriorating infrastructure, and a scarcity of essential drugs.

New Initiatives to Address ‘Brain Drain’

On the brighter side, the Lagos State Government, in collaboration with the Federal Government, has announced plans to establish a medical university. This initiative aims to graduate between 1,000 and 1,500 doctors annually, thereby countering the trend of medical personnel leaving the country. Governor Babajide Sanwo Olu also inaugurated several key healthcare infrastructure projects, including an 80-bed hospital in Surulere. These efforts aim to strengthen the State’s medical services and provide better facilities to retain talented medical professionals in Nigeria.