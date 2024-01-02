University Provost Calls for More Male Students in Medicine Amid Female Dominance

In a recent development, Prof. David Oke, the Provost of the College of Medicine at the University of Lagos, has voiced his concerns about the escalating dominance of female students in medical disciplines such as medicine, dentistry, and radiography. He has made a strong appeal to male students to consider careers in these fields. The professor’s remarks came during an induction ceremony for 25 Medical Laboratory Science graduates, where he underscored the emerging trend and urged men to reengage with the study of medicine to ensure a balanced workforce within the healthcare industry.

Addressing the ‘Japa Syndrome’

Another prominent issue discussed during the ceremony was the ‘Japa syndrome’, a colloquial term for the brain drain phenomenon that threatens to siphon off newly inducted Medical Laboratory Scientists to more developed nations. This syndrome, if unchecked, could lead to a significant imbalance in the healthcare workforce, with the nation losing out on its highly trained professionals.

Guidance for New Graduates

Registrar Dr. Tosan Erhabor, represented by Mr. Gregory Uchuno, offered words of advice to the new graduates. He alerted them to the potential challenges ahead and warned against enlisting in the National Youth Service Corps without first completing an internship and obtaining a Full Practising Licence. He emphasized that such an oversight could jeopardize their burgeoning careers.

Emphasizing Continuous Learning

The event also featured an address by Oluwafemi Omokayode, the Clinical Laboratory Manager at Xcene Research. He inspired the graduates to commit to the principles of continuous learning and professional development as they navigate their careers, emphasizing that this commitment would be key to their long-term success in the field.

The ongoing dominance of women in medical fields, the looming threat of the ‘Japa syndrome’, and the emphasis on continuous learning and licensing were the recurring themes at the induction ceremony, highlighting the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the new graduates.